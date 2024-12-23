Newcastle United are showing interest in Barcelona defender Eric Garcia ahead of the January transfer window, according to Catalan newspaper Sport.

The Magpies have reportedly made an offer to sign the 23-year-old next month as they look to bolster Eddie Howe’s backline with a new arrival in early 2025.

However, they may have some convincing to do – while Barcelona finds Newcastle’s recent proposal ‘more interesting’, Garcia is reportedly not interested in leaving the Catalan side mid-season as he aims to fight for his place under Hansi Flick.

The Spanish defender, who spent last season on loan at Girona, has struggled for regular minutes on his return to Camp Nou, making just five starts in all competitions and amassing 541 minutes of action this term.

His arrival at St James’ Park would bring considerable Premier League experience – Garcia joined Barcelona in 2021 from Manchester City, where he played 19 games in the English top flight and was praised by Pep Guardiola as a defender who ‘doesn’t make mistakes’.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Garcia has made 35 senior appearances for Man City in all competitions, registering one assist.

Newcastle were keen on bolstering their centre-back options before the season but failed in their pursuit of top target Marc Guehi, with Crystal Palace’s asking price proving too high.

It remains to be seen whether the Magpies will seriously target a new central defender in January, considering Sven Botman is now nearing a return from a long-term injury after missing the start of the season.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, a new right-sided attacker is also being seriously considered at St James’ Park ahead of January, with Miguel Almiron’s future at the club now uncertain.

The Paraguayan is reportedly attracting admirers from MLS, with Charlotte FC maintaining their interest from the summer transfer window.

Newcastle are eighth in the Premier League after 17 games, having beaten Ipswich Town away 4-0 on Saturday, and will face Aston Villa and Manchester United in their final two fixtures of 2024.

