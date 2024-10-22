Dan Burn’s impressive start to the Premier League season has shifted Newcastle United’s focus away from pursuing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, iNews journalist Mark Douglas has revealed.

The 32-year-old’s superb displays in the 2024/25 campaign under Eddie Howe have earned him a contract extension until 2026, seemingly ending the centre-back debate at Tyneside for now.

According to Douglas, Burn’s performances have been ‘good enough’ to shift Newcastle’s recruitment department’s focus away from centre-back options and towards a signing on the right wing, an area where they ‘sorely need reinforcements’.

Long-term admirers of Guehi, Newcastle were embroiled in a back-and-forth battle with Crystal Palace over the summer, seeing several of their offers rebuffed for the England international, whose £70m valuation the Magpies have struggled to meet.

With both Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles out with long-term ACL injuries, the Magpies eventually went into the season with only three fit centre-backs: Burn, Fabian Schar, and summer arrival Lloyd Kelly.

However, Burn’s recent performances have shown Newcastle have little to regret over missing out on Guehi, as the 32-year-old has impressed with his solid outings for Howe this term, starting every match so far and forming a strong partnership with Schar at centre-back.

Burn’s versatility and leadership on the field have made him a fan favourite at the Tyneside club, while the defender himself has admitted he would ‘love to finish his career’ at Newcastle after the Magpies triggered an extension to his contract until June 2026.

Dan Burn Newcastle Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 8 Goals / assists 0 / 0 Pass completion % 90.8 Tackles per 90 1.13 Aerials won per 90 3.38 Minutes played 720

While defence has rarely been an issue this term, Howe will now seemingly focus on bolstering his misfiring frontline with a new addition in the January market, with a right-sided winger now in their sights.

A 1-0 loss to Brighton at the weekend means the Magpies have now gone four Premier League games without a win, and they will face a tough task to turn around their form, with tests against Chelsea and Arsenal up next.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 22-10-24.