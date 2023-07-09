Newcastle United could sign a new centre-forward before the end of the transfer window despite already having options there, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Magpies have already splashed the cash this summer after bringing Sandro Tonali in from AC Milan, but it looks like they might not be finished there.

Newcastle transfer news

Newcastle recently confirmed the signing of Tonali, who arrives at St James' Park to strengthen Eddie Howe's midfield.

"First of all, I want to thank Newcastle United because they are giving me a huge opportunity for my career," the 23-year-old told the Tyneside club's official website after joining the Premier League outfit.

"I want to repay the trust on the pitch, giving it my all, as I always have. I'm really excited about playing at St James' Park. I can't wait to feel the warmth of the fans."

As per Sky Sports, Newcastle paid Milan £55m to secure Tonali's services.

What has Dean Jones said about Newcastle's transfer plans?

Jones is refusing to rule out Newcastle entering the transfer market to sign a new No.9 this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "It keeps being said to me that it's not out of reason that they go for a striker. I know it doesn't make much sense right now, but it's been said to me a few times, so I'm going to keep taking it seriously until we get to the end of the window that Newcastle might actually consider going into the market and spending a bit of money on a centre-forward."

Are Newcastle looking at any strikers right now?

According to Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha (via Sport Witness), Newcastle are preparing to make a move for Benfica's Goncalo Ramos.

The 22-year-old performed exceptionally well for both club and country last season, making it no surprise that he is now reportedly attracting interest.

As per Transfermarkt, Ramos scored 19 goals in 30 league appearances for Benfica. He also found the back of the net three times for Portugal during the World Cup (via WhoScored).

If Howe really does want to bring a new centre-forward to St James' Park, then Ramos is definitely an option worth considering.

Adding a new No.9 to their squad certainly does not need to be a priority for the Magpies right now, though. They, of course, already possess Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak, who were both in tremendous form last season.

The former finished the campaign as Newcastle's top scorer after registering 18 goals in the Premier League, while the latter ranked in third with 10 strikes to his name (via BBC Sport). When Wilson and Isak are fit, they give Howe two great options up front.

It means the Tyneside outfit can probably survive without a new centre-forward. But if an opportunity like Ramos presents itself, understandably, they may be tempted to take it. After all, this is a club who have aspirations to make it to the top following their takeover and have already made solid progress in such a short amount of time that they can build on.