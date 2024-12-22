Newcastle United are among a host of Premier League clubs plotting a transfer swoop for highly-touted Arsenal youngster, Ayden Heaven, alongside Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool, reveals TBR Football.

The Gunners' youth academy has rarely been short of impressive talent, and the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe and Ethan Nwaneri have all made waves in the Premier League after graduating from Hale End. However, it isn't uncommon for some of their stars to slip away. If Heaven was to depart for pastures new, he would follow in the footsteps of Chido Obi-Martin and Omari Hutchinson both of whom have left Arsenal for a top-flight rival.

Newcastle Face Hefty Competition for Heaven

The 18-year-old has been reluctant to sign a professional deal with Arsenal

Per the report from TBR Football, Arsenal could lose another academy prospect, with the "highly unique" defender, Heaven, reportedly unwilling to put pen to paper for a professional deal. The player isn't short for suitors if he is to leave, with several Premier League heavyweights lurking, in addition to a number of European outfits, including Marseille, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Napoli.

Initially a member of the West Ham youth academy, Heaven quickly climbed the ranks at Arsenal after impressing in the youth squads. So far this term, he has been named substitute in three Premier League games and one Champions League tie, and has also made an 11-minute cameo in the EFL Cup with the first-team.

If Eddie Howe and his entourage are able to convince Heaven of a switch to Tyneside, it would undoubtedly be a massive coup for the Magpies. Newcastle previously spent all of last summer in the pursuit of England international, Marc Guehi. to bolster in defense, and the position remains an area of interest for the club. While Heaven remains some way off from first-team level, his acquisition could help strengthen the squad's long-term prospects at center-back instead.

While the Gunners remain hopeful of persuading Heaven of his future at the Emirates, interest from the outside continues to grow, and the player may be forced to make a decision soon.

Related Newcastle Want to Sign ‘World-Class’ Forward as Club Stance Emerges Newcastle United have set their sights on one of Europe's most formidable attackers.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 22/12/2024