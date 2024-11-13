Newcastle United, Manchester United and Tottenham have opened talks with Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah's representatives about a potential move to the Premier League when his contract expires next summer, according to TBR Football.

The Magpies are desperate to bolster their defensive options in the new year after their failure to sign Marc Guehi during the summer, despite having a number of bids rejected by Crystal Palace that reached a £70m valuation.

Now Eddie Howe hasn't forgotten that the squad needs reinforcements and St James' Park chiefs are making a play to sign a top defender in Tah, who is set to be available on a free transfer in what would be a major coup for the club., but faces stiff competition to get a deal over the line.

Newcastle Make Move for Jonathan Tah

Club have already opened talks with player's reps

The Germany international, who has been described as "one of the best defenders in Germany", has told his current club that he has no intention of extending his stay with them beyond the current season after he saw a move to Bayern Munich collapse in the summer, and now a host of top European clubs are said to be showing an interest in taking him away from the BayArena.

Newcastle, Manchester United and Tottenham are said to be among the clubs who have already made contact with his agents to gauge his interest in a Premier League switch, and he would be open to making the move. However, he also has interest from Serie A clubs, Barcelona and Bayern Munich too who will provide stern competition for his signature. Liverpool have also eyed Tah as a potential option to replace Virgil Van Dijk if he leaves in the summer.

Saudi Arabian clubs have also registered an interest, but Tah would prefer to stay in Europe for the prime years of his career.

Tah's Bundesliga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 31 Goals 4 Pass Accuracy 94.4% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.55 Tackles Per 90 0.65 Interceptions Per 90 0.79 Clearances Per 90 3.32 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.12

Newcastle have been forced to use Dan Burn and Fabian Schar as their primary centre-back partnership this season with Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman both recovering from ACL injuries suffered last season, and expected to return to fitness in the new year.

But Tah would bring in a new level of experience and quality at the top level to the side, and with Howe hopeful of leading the side to the Champions League once again that will be necessary.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 13/11/2024.