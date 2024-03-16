Highlights Newcastle United could look to replace current head coach Eddie Howe with Saudi Arabia manager Roberto Mancini at St. James' Park.

The Magpies have faced a challenging 2023/24 season, fraught with injuries, suspensions and an early Champions League exit.

The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund are reportedly concerned about Newcastle's current run of form in the Premier League.

Newcastle United could look to replace head coach Eddie Howe with Roberto Mancini should they choose to part ways with their current manager at St. James’ Park, and journalist Dean Jones feels the Italian ‘fits the bill’.

The Magpies are enduring a difficult 2023/24 campaign, blighted with injuries and suspensions, meaning their prospects of European qualification hang in the balance.

Newcastle returned to the Champions League this term, but they finished bottom of their group and exited continental competition before Christmas. Mancini is currently head coach of the Saudi Arabian national side and has a contract running until 2027.

Newcastle’s 2023/24 campaign had started full of hope, with Eddie Howe aiming to build on last season’s fourth-placed Premier League finish and subsequent qualification for the Champions League. The signings of Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento, and Sandro Tonali bolstered the Magpies’ squad as they prepared to launch an assault on the top-flight and Europe’s most coveted continental competition.

However, Newcastle’s season began to unravel in the autumn when Tonali was suspended for ten months for breaching FIFA’s gambling rules. Meanwhile, an injury crisis has seen Barnes, Nick Pope, Joelinton, Alexander Isak, and Callum Wilson miss significant portions of the campaign, putting the Tyneside outfit in mid-table. Howe's side still have a chance of qualifying for the Europa League/Europa Conference League. Still, he will be disappointed with how their league campaign has unravelled over the last few months.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT (6th March) that the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund could ‘show loyalty’ to Howe after he successfully transformed the side from relegation candidates to Champions League qualification contenders.

However, HITC journalist Graeme Bailey has recently claimed that Roberto Mancini has emerged as an option for Newcastle should they decide to part ways with Howe this summer. The report claims that PIF are ‘hugely concerned’ by the side's form this season, and it’s not guaranteed that the current 46-year-old head coach will remain in charge.

No decision has been made yet, but sources report that ‘work has been undertaken’ on potential replacements. Mancini has strong links to PIF after they finalised his appointment as the head coach of Saudi Arabia’s national team in 2023.

Eddie Howe - Premier League managerial record Matches 283 Wins 100 Draws 66 Losses 117 Goals For 401 Goals Against 449 Manager of the Month awards 5

Dean Jones - Howe’s departure ‘would not be a surprise’ at Newcastle

Jones wouldn’t be surprised if Howe left Newcastle at the end of the season, though he admits the former AFC Bournemouth head coach still has a chance to keep his job. Given his record of winning trophies, the journalist feels that Mancini would ‘fit the bill’ at St. James’ Park. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Mancini does seem to fit the bill if Newcastle are going to make a change this summer. At the moment, Howe still has a chance to keep his job, but it would not be a surprise if the owners look for something else next season because they want to win stuff at the end of the day. Trophies are important, and Champions League football is vital to how they see the coming seasons. Is Howe the man who can deliver? “Mancini has a great track record for delivering big moments, and because of his Saudi connections, there is an obvious tie-in here. It’s just something to look out for at this stage, but it is a picture that can change quickly. Mancini has won loads of trophies as a player and manager - and he’s not finished yet.”

Due to the lack of guarantees over Eddie Howe's future, Newcastle will be uncertain about the 2024 summer transfer window. The Magpies will also be eager to remain compliant with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules and may have to sell before they can add to their squad.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes could have his head turned. The Tyneside outfit are almost sure to miss out on Champions League qualification. The 26-year-old is enjoying his time in the North East but could have his head turned if he receives an offer that ‘matches his ambition’ this summer.

Sources have also confirmed to GMS that Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Guimaraes this summer. The Brazil international has a £100m release clause in his contract, but it’s unlikely that many clubs on the continent will match that fee.

All statistics courtesy of the official Premier League website, correct as of 15-03-24.