Newcastle United and Manchester City face off against each other on Saturday in the early 12:30 pm kick-off. Historically, the Premier League fixtures between Man City and Newcastle deliver and produce exciting, fast-paced football and the games, despite City being favourites, are more often than not very competitive. The home side, Newcastle, come into this off the back of their first league defeat of the season, going down 2-1 to Fulham at Craven Cottage, whereas City have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season.

Despite City being a dominant force in the Premier League, on their day, Newcastle can give any team in English football a tough day at the office and that could be something to take into consideration when looking at what the bookmakers have on offer heading into the game.

Newcastle vs Man City Odds

The champions are heavy favourites

As they are for most of their Premier League games, Manchester City, according to the bookmakers, are heavy favourites to go to St James’ Park and take all three points. A city win is currently sitting at odds of 8/13, while a Newcastle victory is currently at 4/1. With the home advantage for the Magpies in mind and both sides having made strong starts to their respective league campaigns, a draw is not out of the realms of possibility and the odds for the points to be shared currently sit at 10/3.

The reigning champions being heavy favourites is hardly unsurprising as they typically favoured against any top-flight side that is not Arsenal or Liverpool. City’s impressive Premier League record against Newcastle would have also been taken into account when deciding the odds for the bookmakers as the Blues have not been defeated by the Magpies in league competition in over five years and have only picked up points against them on four out of their last 26 league meetings.

One big factor to take into consideration heading into this game is the absence of Rodri. The Spanish midfielder suffered a potentially season-ending injury during City’s match against Arsenal last weekend. It has now been confirmed that it was a serious ligament injury to Rodri’s knee which forced him off the pitch after just 21 minutes and as of right now, there has been no timescale put on his injury but the general thought in football is that it could be a long-term injury. City’s record when they have Rodri in their team is ridiculously good and there is no doubt he will be a huge miss for his side and this should be taken into consideration when predicting the champions’ upcoming games.

With that in mind, the potential value in a Newcastle win or a draw between the sides could take the fancy of a lot of people.

Newcastle vs Man City - Odds Result After 90 Minutes Bet Fractional Decimal American Newcastle Win 4/1 5.00 +400 Draw 10/3 4.33 +333 Man City Win 8/13 1.61 -163

Newcastle vs Man City Scoreline

A tight game with both teams on the scoresheet is predicted

According to the bookies, the most likely result will be a City win with Newcastle scoring. The most likely result according to the bookies is a 2-1 away victory for the champions and all City favouring score lines below 3-1 are favoured relatively heavily. Meanwhile, the bookies are not counting out a 2-1 victory for the home side and they are currently pricing that at 16/1 which is good value and could interest a lot of people.

City, as always, have been scoring goals left right and centre so far this season, netting 13 times in just five matches, whereas Newcastle have struggled slightly in front of goal, scoring just seven goals in their opening five games. Despite the Magpies’ early difficulties in front of goal, the bookies seem to fancy them to get on the scoresheet and see a City 2-1 win as the most likely outcome at odds of 15/2.

Newcastle vs Man City - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Man City Win 2-1 15/2 8.50 +750 Draw 1-1 8/1 9.00 +800 Man City Win 1-0 10/1 11.00 +1000 Man City Win 2-0 10/1 11.00 +1000 Man City Win 3-1 12/1 13.00 +1200

The bookies are favouring both sides to score which has opened up some potentially interesting selections on the over/under goals market. In three out of the last five Premier League meetings between City and Newcastle, there have been five or more goals, with the Magpies getting on the scoresheet in two of those matches.

Newcastle vs Man City Goals Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Over 0.5 1/50 1.02 -5000 Under 0.5 12/1 13.00 +1200 Over 1.5 1/7 1.14 -700 Under 1.5 4/1 5.00 +400 Over 2.5 1/2 1.50 -200 Under 2.5 6/4 2.50 +150 Over 3.5 6/5 2.20 +120 Under 3.5 8/13 1.61 -163 Over 4.5 5/2 3.50 +250 Under 4.5 2/7 1.28 -350 Over 5.5 5/1 6.00 +500 Under 5.5 1/9 1.11 -900

Newcastle vs Man City Goalscorers

Haaland heavily favoured to score but Isak also offers value

City marksman Erling Haaland, as always, has been rated as the most likely first goalscorer at odds of 11/20, with Phil Foden seen as the second most likely with odds of 7/4. For Newcastle, Alexander Isak has had a slow start to the season but the odds for him to get on the scoresheet look to be decent value at 19/10, whereas Harvey Barnes, who has netted three times in five matches for the Magpies so far is at 27/10 odds to score which could be good value.

Newcastle have struggled slightly in front of goal so far this season and it has seen Swedish forward, Alexander Isak, who enjoyed an impressive 21-goal league campaign last season, get on the scoresheet just once. United’s top scorer so far is Harvey Barnes, however, could this be the game where Isak starts firing the goals in? If so, anytime scoring odds of 19/10 may be slightly enticing.

Newcastle Goalscorer Odds vs Man City Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Alexander Isak 6/1 7.00 +600 19/10 2.90 +190 Harvey Barnes 15/2 8.50 +750 27/10 3.70 +270 William Osula 15/2 8.50 +750 13/5 3.60 +260 Anthony Gordon 10/1 11.00 +1000 18/5 4.60 +360 Jacob Murphy 11/1 12.00 +1100 4/1 5.00 +400

With an incredible 10 goals to his name in his opening five Premier League matches, it is understandable that the bookies have Erling Haaland at short odds of 11/20 to score at anytime, however, the Norwegian has scored the large majority of City’s goals so far and only three other players have contributed in front of goal with Kevin De Bruyne, Mateo Kovacic and John Stones all on one goal each below Haaland’s 10.

Man City Goalscorer Odds vs Newcastle Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Erling Haaland 5/2 3.50 +250 11/20 1.55 -182 Phil Foden 11/2 6.50 +550 7/4 2.75 +175 Nico O'Reilly 13/2 7.50 +650 21/10 3.10 +210 Kevin De Bruyne 7/1 8.00 +700 23/10 3.30 +230 Savinho 7/1 8.00 +700 12/5 3.40 +240

Newcastle vs Man City Prediction and Best Bets

Haaland to get on the scoresheet yet again with both teams scoring

With City getting off to an excellent start to their league campaign and Newcastle seeming to struggle in front of goal, all signs point towards the Blues getting another three points at St James’ Park. However, one thing which should be taken into account is the absence of Rodri and what they may do to the stability of City’s midfield and defence. The Spaniard has been a mainstay in the starting XI for City ever since he signed for the club back in 2019 and with him now not being available, it could leave them slightly struggling despite having brilliant talent to come in for him.

Erling Haaland will once again be favoured to get on the scoresheet, however, with the absence of Rodri in mind, Newcastle getting on the scoresheet also can’t be counted out. As mentioned previously, in three of the last five league meetings between Newcastle and City there have been five or more goals and Saturday could be another goal-fest.

Man City to win (8/13)

Erling Haaland to score first (5/2)

Alexander Isak to score anytime (19/10)

Both teams to score (1/2)

Over 4.5 goals (5/2)

All odds courtesy of William Hill.