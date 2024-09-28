Manchester City go to St James' Park to face Newcastle after a dramatic 98th minute equaliser at home to Arsenal last Sunday. Although their season has been rocked by the season-ending knee injury to Rodri. Seldom has a draw been celebrated so much at the Etihad in recent years. City will now want to get back to winning ways in the league, at a ground they have only lost once at in the last 15 years in the Premier League.

At present, City lead the Premier League, three points ahead of Newcastle, in sixth place, behind Chelsea on goal difference, having lost their last game to 3-1 to Fulham. Their League Cup tie with Wimbledon is not taking place until next week. Meanwhile, City made nine changes to their starting eleven for their Tuesday night League victory over Watford.

Newcastle haven't beaten City in the league at home since a Matt Ritchie penalty gave them a 2-1 win in 2019. Unsurprisingly, City are favourites for this match. Here is the latest team news and starting XI information heading into Saturday's lunchtime kick-off.

Newcastle United Team News

Magpies in search of a good performance

Newcastle are still in a good position in the league, but the consensus is up until the loss to Fulham, good results have masked indifferent performances, with only Harvey Barnes really playing anything up to the expected standard at Craven Cottage.

Callum Wilson is still not in contention for a place in the squad, but the Magpies did not endure further injury worries during the trip to London and will have a good selection of players to choose a strong starting eleven from against Manchester City.

Newcastle United Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Sven Botman Cruciate ligament surgery 01/01/2025 Jamaal Lascelles Cruciate ligament surgery 01/01/2025 Callum Wilson Lower back 19/10/2024 Lewis Miley Ankle/foot injury TBC

Howe on Newcastle absentees

Speaking to the media in the lead up to the match, Eddie Howe played down any chance of an early comeback from 18-year-old Lewis Miley, saying:

“Lewy Miley is still a long way off. He's back on the grass but he's not back with us. He's a long way [off] and we've still got the long-term injuries as well but there's nothing fresh apart from that.”

Newcastle Predicted XI

Isak will once again be expected to carry the goal threat

Although many Newcastle players under performed at Craven Cottage it may be that Joe Willock bears the brunt of that, losing his starting place to Jacob Murphy, who made an instant impact after coming on at half-time to assist for Harvey Barnes' goal. The Magpies will be looking to Isak, who himself was nursing a toe injury, to get back among the goals.

Expected Starting XI (4-3-3): Pope; Kelly, Burn, Shar, Trippier; Murphy, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Barnes, Isak, Gordon

Expected Substitutes Bench: Dúbravka (GK), Hall (DEF), Livramento (DEF), Krafth (DEF), Tonali (MID), Willock (MID), Longstaff (MID), Almiron (MID), Osula (FWD)

Manchester City Team News

Rodri out for the season

Only Doku and Kyle Walker started in both the Arsenal game and Tuesday night's league cup tie with Watford. The late drama of the Arsenal game overshadowed the injury to Rodri, who is out for the entire season with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament. It's quite possible that Rico Lewis could come into the starting eleven for the Spaniard.

Manchester City Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Oscar Bobb Leg 04/12/2024 Nathan Ake Thigh 20/10/2024 Kevin De Bruyne Groin/Hip/Pelvic TBC Rodri Knee 2025

Guardiola on Rodri solutions

Given Rodri's importance to the team and the significance of his injury, many are asking who will fill the void left by the Spaniard for the remainder of the season. Ahead of the Newcastle trip, Pep Guardiola gave his views.

"Surgery this morning, ACL and next season he will be here. This season is over. Unfortunately we got the worst but these things happen.We will be there to support him in his recovery step-by-step. "What he gives us, we don’t have a similar player. But the others can all together replace what Rodri has given since his arrival to us. We will have to do it as a team and find a way to play a lot of matches without an important player for us." "Mateo Kovacic [who played the first four games when Rodri was absent] and I have a few more. "Ilkay Gündogan can play in that position, John Stones have too. We have alternatives."

Manchester City Predicted XI

City largely unchanged

In the absence of Rodri and De Bruyne, Rico Lewis could come in, with Ilkay Gundogan starting again after being rested for the Watford game, which despite the bad news about their Spanish midfielder, sees a starting line-up with only one change from the Arsenal match.

Expected Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Lewis, Silva, Gundogan; Savinho, Doku; Haaland

Expected Substitutes Bench: Ortega (GK), Carson (GK), Stones (DEF), McAtee (MID), Kovacic (MID), Foden (MID), Nunes (MID), Grealish (MID)