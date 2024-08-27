Newcastle United remain confident of landing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi before the transfer window slams shut on Friday, according to Football Insider.

The Magpies maintain their interest in acquiring the England international before the 30 August deadline, despite a major twist at Selhurst Park in recent days, with Guehi’s partner, Joachim Andersen, departing for Fulham.

According to the report, clubs remain in direct talks over a fee for Guehi’s move to St James’ Park, with Newcastle now ‘not far away’ from meeting Palace’s valuation of their star centre-back.

Eddie Howe has made signing a new central defender a priority, with both Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles still out with long-term ACL injuries and only expected to return in the new year.

Newcastle have identified Guehi as their main summer target but have so far been unable to strike an agreement for the 24-year-old’s transfer this summer.

The Magpies reportedly remain optimistic about their chances of securing Guehi before the deadline, which would completely dismantle Palace’s central defence.

Magpies ‘Optimistic’ Over Guehi Deal

Chelsea will be due a sell-on fee

Newcastle are yet to complete a high-profile signing this summer, having focused heavily on player sales and Financial Fair Play at the start of the window, which resulted in the sales of youngsters Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson.

Lewis Hall, Odysseas Vlachodimos, William Osula, Lloyd Kelly, and John Ruddy all joined in the off-season, with more signings rumoured to be on the way before the deadline.

Guehi’s arrival could soon become Newcastle’s most expensive acquisition ever, eclipsing Alexander Isak’s move to St James’ Park for a club-record fee of £63m in 2022.

According to journalist Sami Mokbel, the England international is likely to have his future resolved ‘in the next 48 hours’, with a significant chance that the next formal offer from Newcastle will be accepted.

Since joining from Chelsea in 2021, Guehi has made 113 appearances for the Eagles across all competitions, scoring five goals and registering two assists.

Marc Guehi Crystal Palace Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Games 25 Tackles per 90 1.25 Tackles won per 90 0.85 Ball recoveries per 90 5.34 Interceptions per 90 0.80 Pass completion % 86.9

If he departs, Chelsea will be due 20 per cent of the fee after they inserted a sell-on clause in the deal which took him to Palace three seasons ago.

Newcastle Eye Calvert-Lewin Swoop

Ahead of the transfer deadline

Newcastle are reportedly eyeing a late swoop for Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin ahead of the transfer deadline, TBR Football has claimed.

The Magpies are weighing up their options on the market in the final week of the transfer window and remain in the race to acquire the English striker this summer.

With less than 12 months left on his current deal, Calvert-Lewin is unlikely to sign an extension to stay with Everton beyond the 2024/25 season and is willing to embark on a new challenge, having joined the Toffees in 2016.

Eddie Howe is rumoured to be a big fan of the 27-year-old striker, who made 28 appearances across all competitions last season, scoring eight goals and registering three assists.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-08-24.