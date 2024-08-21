Newcastle United have seen offers as high as £60 million for Marc Guehi rebuffed by Crystal Palace in recent weeks and journalist Ben Jacobs, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has suggested that Eddie Howe and his entourage could begin to look elsewhere for a ‘more economical’ option.

Despite adding Lloyd Kelly, who they secured on a free transfer from Bournemouth, to their central defensive ranks earlier in the window, Sven Botman’s injury woes have meant that Guehi’s performances throughout the summer for England have attracted the interest of Newcastle.

Newcastle Utd Latest: Marc Guehi

Magpies now in ‘race against time’ for defender’s signature

Guehi played 29 times for Oliver Glasner and Co in an injury-struck season and continued his terrific form into Euro 2024 for England, thus piquing the interest of Manchester United, Liverpool and most notably, Newcastle.

Since, the Magpies have had a multitude of proposals for his signature rejected thus far as they look to strengthen the heart of the defence, leading them to explore other options in the current market such as Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah and Maxence Lacroix of VfL Wolfsburg.

Guehi, Botman, Schar - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistic Guehi Botman Schar Minutes 2,023 1,378 3,057 Goals/Assists 0/1 2/2 4/1 Pass success rate (%) 87.2 90.5 83.2 Aerials won per game 1.2 2 1.9 Tackles per game 1.1 1.2 1.2 Interceptions per game 0.7 0.5 1 Overall rating 6.55 6.58 6.81

Jacobs has now exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle are in ‘a race against time’ to strike a deal with Guehi’s employers, while the club are in a ‘period of deliberation’ as they decide how to conclude the transfer window.

What could hamper the St James’ Park-based outfit’s chances of striking a deal with Crystal Palace is Joachim Andersen’s reported departure to Fulham, with Glasner not wanting to lose both in the same trading period.

Jacobs: Newcastle Could Explore ‘More Economical Option’ to Guehi

Palace demanding £70m for Guehi’s services

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, the ever-reliable Jacobs suggested that, despite Newcastle’s attempts to test the Eagles’ resolve, Glasner and Co are demanding £70 million for his signature this summer.

Insisting that Newcastle are now deciding whether to go down the route of a ‘more economical’ option, the transfer insider said:

“Crystal Palace, at the moment, have rebuffed offers as high as £60 million, and some sources say they want as much as £70 million. I think if Newcastle offered £65 million guaranteed, then the deal might get done in the final days or hours of the window. "But, there's a period of assessment now from Newcastle as to whether they want to go that high or whether they want to explore a more economical option.”

Newcastle ‘Readying Offer’ for Barcelona’s Ferran Torres

Hansi Flick and Co willing to listen to offers

According to Football Insider, former Manchester City winger Ferran Torres is being eyed by the northeast club as a potential summer acquisition with them 'readying an offer', especially with the future of Miguel Almiron currently uncertain.

Torres’ employers, Barcelona, are willing to entertain any tabled offers before next week’s fast-approaching deadline, per the report, after the forward has struggled to pull up trees in the Spanish top tier.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Torres scored nine goals and notched three assists in his 28-game Premier League career.

What could prevent Newcastle from landing a deal with the 2000-born ace, a 46-cap, 20-goal Spain international, is that he is keen to worm his way into Hansi Flick’s plans for the current campaign.

All statistics per WhoScored