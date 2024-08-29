Newcastle United's pursuit of Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi has continued to drag on all the way until the final hurdle in the transfer window, with no resolve found over a transfer yet with just two days to go - and Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that if a deal can't be brokered, the Magpies could turn to Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah as a second option with his versatility at right-back making him the perfect target if Kieran Trippier departs the club.

Yet to be registered in Chelsea's Premier League squad, Chalobah has just turned 25 and if he has another season with minimal appearances like he did last season with just 17 in a blue shirt, his career could stall. In that case, it would be imperative for him to move on - which he could do if Newcastle decide to halt a move for Guehi and make an approach for the Sierra Leone-born star instead.

Chalobah Has Been Linked With Premier League Teams

The centre-back is somewhat of a forgotten man at Chelsea

Chalobah has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge over the summer but there has been little progress on an exit. His lack of games, age and homegrown status make him a top candidate for any interested side but he hasn't moved just yet.

Trevoh Chalobah's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 13 =17th Goals 1 =11th Clearances Per Game 3.8 2nd Tackles Per Game 1.2 =8th Match rating 6.74 =11th

With Newcastle continuing to haggle over Guehi, they could leave that deal alone, and so a move for Chalobah - once described as "unbelievable" by Rio Ferdinand - is still on the cards as the deadline closes in.

Jacobs: Newcastle Could Pivot to Chalobah Deal

Guehi is proving to be slightly too expensive

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs stated that Newcastle could go for other targets anyway including current Blues star Axel Disasi - but Chalobah's versatility make him a top option. He said:

"It's a priority signing, [Marc] Guehi. They would see him as a coup, and if they don't get him, we'll wait and see whether instead they turn to [Edmond] Tapsoba or Disasi. "And there is even an outside chance, even though it is Disasi that's being spoken of and even though it is Crystal Palace that are more looking at Trevoh Chalobah at this stage, there's an outside chance that Newcastle pivot to Chalobah in the window as well. "Simply because if they lose out on Guehi, and with a fear - despite what Eddie Howe says - that Kieran Trippier is unhappy. "If Trippier were to depart in a late window drama, then it would be beneficial to Newcastle to have a right-sided centre-back who could cover at right-back."

Chelsea Spending Means Chalobah Needs to Exit

Competition is rife, and game time is hard to come by

Chalobah would be a good signing for Newcastle, but the defender has to move on from Chelsea for his own good. He broke into the Blues' first-team under Thomas Tuchel back in 2021 following strong loan spells at Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town and French outfit Lorient, and after two strong seasons at Stamford Bridge, he appeared to be a future star in west London with over 60 appearances in all competitions in his first two seasons in a blue shirt.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trevoh Chalobah has made 80 appearances for Chelsea, scoring five goals.

However, Todd Boehly's wild spending has seen Chelsea sign centre-backs galore, and now with all of the competition in their ranks, it is increasingly difficult for him to garner regular game time.

Tosin Adarabioyo has been signed this summer to go along with the likes of Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana, whilst youngster Alfie Gilchrist has been loaned to Sheffield United and he could come into the fold next year even if Chalobah does stay.

