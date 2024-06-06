Highlights Newcastle United's summer budget stands at £90m but could be increased through player sales.

The Magpies are keen on Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.

Newcastle could swoop for goalkeepers Aaron Ramsdale or James Trafford.

Newcastle United are targeting Crystal Palace midfielder Michael Olise, Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The transfer insider revealed that the Magpies have a budget of £90 million in this summer's transfer window, as they look to rebuild after missing out on European football, while player sales could further increase that figure. But while star players Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes are being hunted by various elite Premier League teams, the club want neither to leave.

Most of the transfer budget has been allocated to a creative, right-sided midfielder, while a new goalkeeper is also in mind at St James' Park.

Olise a primary target for Howe

Glanser won't want to lose 'brilliant' star

Michael Olise was branded as 'brilliant' by Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner after his side's penultimate Premier League fixture of the season against Wolves. Olise was a two-goal star against Manchester United in the 4-0 victory the week before, and finished the campaign with 10 goals and six assists in the top flight. The season prior, Olise only scored twice in 37 games, yet assisted 11 goals for his team. Glasner said after the decisive showing:

“I think we found a very good position for him and he has a lot of individual qualities. He is a brilliant player, a great guy, but he also benefits from other players."

According to Jones, Olise has been monitored alongside the likes of Pedro Neto and Jarrod Bowen, although Newcastle wouldn't be averse to looking abroad to find better value. Stars already established in the Premier League will often come with significant price tags.

2023-24 Premier League stats of Newcastle targets Statistic Michael Olise Pedro Neto Jarrod Bowen Matches Played 19 20 34 Goals 10 2 16 Assists 6 9 6 Expected Goals (xG) 5.5 3.5 11.6 Non-penalty goals expected (npxG) 4.7 3.5 11.6 Expected Assisted Goals (xAG) 5.8 4.4 5.5 Shot-Creating Actions (SCA) 82 75 81 Goal-Creating Actions (GCA) 14 14 12 Progressive Passes (PrgP) 78 54 52 Crosses into Penalty Area (CrsPA) 3 12 3

Newcastle want another goalkeeper

Trafford and Ramsdale targeted

While Nick Pope has been at the club since 2022 after arriving from Burnley, Eddie Howe's side are looking to bolster the goalkeeping ranks. Burnley's James Trafford and Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale have both been mooted as possible additions.

Ramsdale played under Howe at Bournemouth and lost his place in Arsenal's starting XI last season, suggesting that the north London club would be open to parting with him before the 2024/25 campaign gets underway.

An early focus this summer has been on finding a new defender too, and Newcastle are preferrably looking for something free or cheap - hence the pursuit of Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo and Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly.

Up the other end of the pitch, Callum Wilson looks likely to leave, so a new forward could arrive and Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke presents as an intriguing option. Solanke notched 19 goals and three assists in 38 Premier League games last term.

All table stats retrieved via FBREF