Newcastle United are among several Premier League clubs monitoring Nordsjaelland midfielder Mario Dorgeles, along with Aston Villa and Arsenal, according to TBR Football.

The Magpies are keeping a close eye on the promising Ivorian starlet, who is tipped for a bright future after becoming a regular for the Danish giants in recent months.

The 20-year-old joined Nordsjaelland at 18 in 2022 from Ghana's Right to Dream academy, just like Mohammed Kudus did, and quickly broke into the first team, making 25 appearances in his debut season in Europe.

Scouts from across England have reportedly flown to watch Dorgeles, described as a 'future African star', in action recently, with representatives from Newcastle, Aston Villa, and Arsenal among those monitoring the central midfielder.

According to TBR Football, there is also interest in Dorgeles from mainland Europe, with Benfica, Sporting Lisbon, Bayer Leverkusen, and Marseille among the clubs to have already watched him this season.

Mario Dorgeles Eyed by the Magpies

After impressing in the Danish league

Reports in March first linked Newcastle with an interest in Dorgeles, who was highly recommended to the club by former sporting director Dan Ashworth, before he moved to Manchester United.

One of Africa’s highest-rated young talents, Dorgeles typically operates as a holding midfielder. His ball-winning ability and work rate have earned him comparisons to former Chelsea star John Obi Mikel.

Coached by fellow Chelsea icon Michael Essien at Nordsjaelland, Dorgeles has been a regular for the Danish side this term, featuring in all 12 matches across all competitions, scoring once and providing two assists.

In September, the 20-year-old received his first call-up to the Ivory Coast national team and made his full debut in the 1-0 loss to Sierra Leone a month later, playing alongside Franck Kessie and Jean Michael Seri in midfield.

Mario Dorgeles Nordsjaelland Stats (2024/25) Games 12 Starts 11 Goals 1 Assists 2 Yellow cards 2 Minutes played 896

Newcastle are no strangers to shopping in Denmark, having signed Yankubah Minteh from Odense last year, before Financial Fair Play concerns forced the Magpies to sell the exciting Gambian to Brighton in the summer transfer window.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-10-24.