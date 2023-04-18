Newcastle United could become a serious contender for Declan Rice in the summer window, if they qualify for the Champions League, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Rice has been subject to plenty of interest from various Premier League sides, with a move expected away from the London Stadium in the summer.

Newcastle United transfer news - Declan Rice

As per a report by 90min, West Ham United skipper Rice is expected to leave the club at the end of the season, irrespective of where they finish in the league.

Newcastle target Rice is being eyed up by a number of top-flight clubs, with league leaders Arsenal tipped as the favourites to land his signature.

It's claimed the 24-year-old has come to the end of his journey with West Ham, who he joined as a teenager almost 10 years ago.

Rice's current deal at the London Stadium is due to expire at the end of next season, meaning this summer could be West Ham's final chance to land a big fee for the midfielder.

The same report suggests a figure of £100 million is already being mooted for the 41-cap England star, but should West Ham suffer a shock relegation this season, it's likely the prospective fee could be slashed in half.

What has Dean Jones said about Rice joining Newcastle?

Admitting Newcastle's chances of landing a big name like Rice are dependent on their ability to qualify for the Champions League, transfer insider Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "If they make the top four, obviously, it becomes more possible and they can join the conversation, but it still depends on the level of funding on such a deal.

"It will involve how the player himself views the project. It's obviously an intriguing one, but from Declan Rice's point of view, at the moment, all the focus is waiting for Arsenal to make an offer. That's his preference. That's what needs to happen first, and only once he knows the lay of the land on that one do I think he'll really consider anything else.”

What's next for Newcastle in the hunt for the top four?

Coming off the back of a bruising defeat against Aston Villa, Newcastle's hopes of finishing inside the top four positions have taken a setback.

A gap of three points separates fourth-place Newcastle from chasers Tottenham Hotspur in fifth, with the Magpies boasting the added benefit of having a game in hand.

Eddie Howe's side face their continental competitors at St James' Park on Sunday afternoon, hoping to resurrect their top-four fight with a statement win.

After that, it's games against relegation strugglers Everton and Southampton, before welcoming Arsenal in a match that could impact the future of midfield target Rice.