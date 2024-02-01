Highlights Newcastle United were not interested in signing Jacob Ramsey in January, but potential suitors may make a bid in the summer.

Newcastle United were not interested in signing Aston Villa ace Jacob Ramsey this January, though talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has revealed what factor may prompt potential suitors from tabling a bid in the summer transfer window, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Ever since Eddie Howe’s outfit were taken over by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the Magpies have become one to watch in the transfer windows and have shown their promise by securing the likes of Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali to name a few.

Ramsey of Villa, however, is believed to not be on their radar after establishing himself as a key player in the Midlands, with the midfield maestro having racked up 15 appearances and one goal since the 2023/24 campaign got underway.

Ramsey attracting interest from Tottenham and Bayern

While it seems that Ramsey is not part of Howe’s plans in the foreseeable future, it leaves the door open ajar for Ange Postecoglou and his team in the summer. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that he is definitely a 'player of interest' to the capital club but did admit that it would be difficult to seal a deal in the final days of the current window.

Unai Emery is, understandably, reluctant to sell the young Englishman given his importance to Villa with him becoming an overlooked part of the plan at the club. Not only is he catching the attention of the north Londoners, but perennial Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich are also keen admirers of the Birmingham-born ace, per The Athletic, and his current employers’ financial situation could entice either side to test Villa's resolve.

The report states that, before the back end of June, Emery’s side could cash in on stars such as Ramsey to adhere to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, with would-be buyers believing that offers north of £50 million could be enough to prise him away from Villa Park.

Alex Crook – Newcastle's 'non-starter' move for Ramsey

When quizzed whether a potential move in the summer could be on the cards for the 16-cap England Under-21 international, Crook suggested that the clamour over Newcastle’s apparent interest in Ramsey was accumulated by ‘his people’ in order to for him to prolong his stay at Villa.

Claiming that Howe’s side were not fully interested in the midfielder, the respected reporter believes that Tottenham could invest time and resources into securing his signature when the summer window opens for business. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

“Yeah, I think that's probably his people trying to get a new contract because he was linked with Newcastle as well. But I was told by sources up there that it was a non-starter. We know Newcastle's financial issues, but, obviously, he’s a talented player and if he was to become available, then I'm sure that Spurs would be interested.”

Miguel Almiron set to stay amid Saudi Arabia interest

Much has been made of Miguel Almiron’s place in the Newcastle set-up, with interest in his services from the Saudi Pro League ever-growing. His main admirers, Al-Shabab, were, however, unwilling to meet his side’s £30 million asking price - and he will, as a result, remain a Newcastle player beyond the mid-season window slamming shut.

Howe did, however, sing the praises of the Paraguayan after their 3-1 victory against Villa, labelling him as an ‘important player’, per BBC Sport. Almiron, 29, enjoyed an 11-goal Premier League season last time out but has failed to hit the ground running in the same fashion this season, scoring just five goals across all competitions.

Miguel Almiron - 23/24 PL stats compared to Newcastle squad Metric Output Squad rank Goals 3 3rd= Assists 1 5th= Shots per game 1.5 4th Key passes per game 0.9 5th= Dribbles per game 0.8 6th= Overall rating 6.78 10th All statistics per WhoScored - correct as of 01/02/24

Whether the Magpies will entertain any further offers remains to be seen. Though, given that they were open to cutting ties with him if their price tag was matched, the writing could be on the wall for the wide man.