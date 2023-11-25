Highlights Newcastle United's stance on signing Ruben Neves hasn't shifted, despite Premier League vote.

Newcastle remain in need of midfield reinforcements after Sandro Tonali's betting ban, but Neves will not be joining the club as things stand.

However, Kalvin Phillips is still a player Newcastle remain interested in ahead of the winter market.

Newcastle United are not willing to ditch plans to sign Kalvin Phillips instead of a move for Ruben Neves, despite the Premier League vote going in favour of allowing multi-club ownership loans, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

It comes amid a search for Sandro Tonali's replacement after the £55 million summer signing was banned until the end of the season because of betting charges. It has left Eddie Howe's already threadbare squad in need of extra additions during the January transfer window, with Phillips and Neves - among others - having been touted.

But now, it's expected Neves will remain in Saudi Arabia, with Newcastle looking to sign a player currently plying their trade in the Premier League.

Newcastle interest in Neves not genuine

Despite Premier League clubs voting to allow loans between teams involved in the same multi-club model, Newcastle's stance remains the same around Neves joining in January. It's reported by The Athletic that the former Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder will not be joining the St. James' Park outfit as things stand.

It had been mooted that Neves, who moved to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal for £47 million in the summer transfer window, could be making a swift return to the Premier League, with Newcastle said to be interested. It comes amid Tonali's absence from the side, following the Italian's ban for betting charges.

Yet, with no plans to sign the Portuguese anchorman in January, it's suggested Newcastle will have to look elsewhere for midfield reinforcements.

When quizzed about the response from Newcastle following the vote by Premier League clubs, journalist Jacobs revealed their stance hasn't shifted and Neves remains off the table. Pointing towards Phillips as a potential option for the Magpies, the reliable reporter admitted he expects Newcastle to test the market for midfielder additions when the window opens in January:

“Kalvin Phillips is the other one just to keep an eye on because we know that he wants game time in the second half of the season, so Newcastle are not short of options in terms of finding cover or whether short-term or permanent for Tonali. But sources are very clear, even after the vote, which went in Newcastle's favour that Neves in January is not something that is being worked on at the moment. And if it is to be worked on, there will be significant opposition from Al-Hilal. They do not expect him to go anywhere.”

Phillips remains target for Newcastle after Tonali ban

Almost immediately after it was revealed that Tonali would be banned for the remainder of the season, news stories linking Philips with a move to the North East began to circulate. It's reported by ESPN that Newcastle are plotting a January move for the England international, who has struggled to adapt to life at City, ever since making a £45 million switch from Leeds United in 2022.

And with the January transfer window now fast approaching, it's suggested that Phillips now has a 'big decision' to make regarding his City future. With the European Championships on the horizon in the summer too, with Phillips fighting for a spot in Gareth Southgate's England squad, journalist Dean Jones hinted that a move away from City could be what he needs to rebuild his career.

Newcastle, who may still be competing in Europe after the turn of the year, could provide Phillips with a destination that isn't too much of a step-down, while also acting as a place where he'll get plenty of first-team minutes. What's not to like, right?

Newcastle face uphill battle to get out of Champions League group

One of the main attractions for Newcastle heading into the summer window was the promise of Champions League football at St. James' Park, after the Magpies finished inside the top four last time around. However, upon their return to Europe's most prestigious competition, Howe's side haven't exactly had it their own way, with Newcastle having struggled for results.

In their last two outings in the Champions League, Newcastle lost both, having been beaten by Borrusia Dortmund home and away, leaving the Premier League outfit bottom of their group.

Champions League - Group F Standings P W D L PTS Borussia Dortmund 4 2 1 1 7 Paris Saint-Germain 4 2 0 2 6 AC Milan 4 1 2 1 5 Newcastle United 4 1 1 2 4

Qualification for the knockouts is still possible, but it will require a major turnaround from Newcastle in their final two matches. That starts in midweek, when Howe and Co. travel to Paris Saint-Germain, for what is a somewhat do-or-die contest.

If Dortmund avoid defeat against AC Milan in the other group match, and Newcastle lose to PSG, their hopes of finishing inside the top two will be dead in the water. But should they manage to take three points at the Parc des Princes, qualification hopes will carry over to the last group game, where AC Milan travel to what is likely to be a febrile St. James' Park.

Read More: Newcastle 'also looking' at Kalvin Phillips after Ruben Neves link quashed