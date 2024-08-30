Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga this summer, though The Athletic’s David Ornstein has now poured cold water on the rumours and suggested that a move will not happen.

Following his move from Manchester United, the electric Swede became one of the most underrated talents in the Premier League and notched five goals and nine assists in 36 top flight outings, thus piquing the interest of Eddie Howe and Co.

Newcastle Move for Elanga ‘Won’t Happen’

Reports suggest Howe and Co are preparing a late move

Ahead of the fast-approaching deadline, Newcastle are looking to end the window by signing a new winger to aid their top four aspirations. Especially with Ryan Fraser closing in on his return to Southampton, the club have identified Elanga, 22, as a potential signing after adding William Osula to their forward line recently.

As a result of his brilliant campaign, Newcastle were credited with an interest in the 22-year-old’s signature and talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook revealed that they were exploring a late, big-money move ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

Ornstein, while speaking on The Athletic’s ‘The Dealsheet: Live’, suggested that Elanga’s move to the northeast of England will not happen in the final hours of the window, with Nuno Espirito Santo and his entourage keen to retain his services beyond the summer.

Newcastle Previously Offered Chelsea’s Axel Disasi

Club chiefs turned down opportunity

For much of the summer window, Newcastle have been eyeing a move for Crystal Palace and England star Marc Guehi, who has been subject to a number of bids from the Magpies throughout the summer.

A move has yet come to fruition and journalist Dean Jones, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has suggested that Chelsea’s Axel Disasi had previously been offered as an alternative to the Englishman.

That said, Howe and his entourage – according to Jones - turned down the opportunity to sign the Frenchman, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano stating that Newcastle’s hopes to sign Guehi have not completely diminished.