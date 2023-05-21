Newcastle United are "one to watch" in the race for Kieran Tierney this summer, Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The CBS reporter also thinks he'd be an upgrade on Dan Burn and Matt Targett if the Magpies manage to sign him.

Newcastle transfer news — Kieran Tierney

According to The Sun, Newcastle are confident of landing Tierney in the next transfer window as Eddie Howe looks to bring a new left-back to St James' Park.

The same outlet also states that the 25-year-old could cost around £30m.

Newcastle may face competition for Tierney this summer, with Football Insider claiming that Manchester City are trying to find out if a deal for the Scotsman is possible.

The same report says Aston Villa are monitoring his situation, too.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Kieran Tierney and Newcastle?

Jacobs has suggested that Newcastle could very well be Tierney's next destination if he chooses to leave Arsenal.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think Newcastle are one to watch there, simply because left-back is an area where I think Eddie Howe can still strengthen. Matt Targett and Dan Burn have been playing on the left-hand side, but I still think that somebody like Tierney would be an upgrade for Newcastle United.

"So that one could be a possibility in terms of an outgoing [at Arsenal], but that will depend on Tierney, really, because Arsenal really rate Tierney. It's just a case of whether or not he's happy with his squad role at this point."

Will Kieran Tierney be a squad player at Arsenal next season?

The likelihood is yes. Oleksandr Zinchenko now looks to be Mikel Arteta's first-choice left-back, while competition for that spot could be about to get even more fierce.

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are interested in signing Zinchenko's former Manchester City team-mate João Cancelo.

He's a world-class full-back who could end up pushing Tierney even further down the pecking order at the Emirates.

While Cancelo is a right-back by trade, he's spent a lot of time at City playing left-back, which is bad news for Tierney.

Ultimately, if Arsenal do end up signing Cancelo, that could quickly unsettle Tierney and perhaps give Newcastle the opportunity to sign him.

With the Magpies likely to be playing in the Champions League next season, it doesn't sound like a terrible move for the Arsenal and Scotland defender, so maybe it's something he should consider.