Kieran Trippier's career could well be away from Newcastle United in the coming days after he was snubbed for Tino Livramento in the right-back slot at St. James' Park over the weekend - but Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the decision is in the Magpies' hands, with the loss of captaincy to Bruno Guimaraes potentially being a huge factor.

Trippier was an unused substitute for Newcastle's 1-0 win over Southampton at the weekend with youngster Livramento preferred, and that has seen transfer talk ramp up in recent hours.

The right-back has reportedly asked to leave in search for regular first-team football, but Jacobs states that the deal is entirely in the club's hands as we enter the final week of the transfer window.

Trippier Has Interest From Other Clubs

The right-back could be on the move in the coming days

Reports earlier on Thursday stated that Trippier could be on his way out of the club, with Newcastle and Everton holding talks over a potential loan move for the defender that would see him reunite with Sean Dyche, after he played under the Toffees boss at Burnley.

Kieran Trippier's Premier League statistics - Newcastle squad ranking, 2022/23 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 38 =1st Assists 7 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.9 1st Crosses Per Game 3.6 1st Tackles Per Game 1.9 3rd Match rating 7.41 1st

Trippier - who has entered the final 12 months of his £120,000-per-week contract on Tyneside - also has interest from abroad. But Everton are in need of a right-back thanks to the aging Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young failing to be what they once were, and it would be a great move from the Merseyside club. However, there are doubts over whether Newcastle would sanction a deal.

Jacobs: Trippier Decision "In Newcastle's Hands"

The right-back has asked to leave the Tyneside outfit

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs stated that it is Newcastle's decision to decide Trippier's future with other options waiting in the wings - but the fact that he has lost the captaincy to Bruno Guimaraes could be the tipping point. He said:

"Of the clubs that have enquired, we can say he has options with Galatasaray, with Atalanta and also with Everton. "It now is on Newcastle to decide, this late in the window, whether they're prepared to sanction it, knowing that the player wants to start more regularly, and Newcastle may not be able to guarantee him that this season. "Let's not forget, he's lost the captaincy as well to Bruno Guimaraes. From the player's point of view, now is the right time to leave."

Trippier Exit May Not be Great For Newcastle

The defender has an abundance of experience

Trippier, despite his loss of form last season, would still be a huge loss in terms of experience and know-how. The defender has the most experience out of any of Newcastle's squad with two European Championship final appearances, a World Cup semi-final goal, a Champions League runners-up medal and a La Liga title to boot, among other accolades.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trippier has made 92 appearances for Newcastle, scoring four goals and registering 21 assists.

Tino Livramento will likely be the star to replace him, with the youngster having had flashes of brilliance last season following his move from Southampton, but being thrown into the deep end at St. James' Park may not be the best move with Trippier having been their main star in a creative sense over the past three seasons.

A huge loss on the field alongside relinquishing control of what is undoubtedly a huge character in the changing room won't be easy for Eddie Howe to deal with, and whether Newcastle cave into his demands for first-team football could have a huge impact upon their season.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 22-08-24.