Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe would ‘love’ to sign PSV winger Johan Bakayoko, but the Magpies must sell players before making new signings in the January transfer window, according to Chronicle Live journalist Lee Ryder.

Reports strongly linking Bakayoko with a move to England surfaced earlier this week, with Dutch media claiming Newcastle were hopeful of striking a £25m deal with PSV for the 21-year-old attacker.

However, according to Ryder, that is not necessarily the case – the club must first create financial room before welcoming new players next month, and they are not currently closing in on Bakayoko.

At the top of Newcastle’s list of potential outgoing players is Miguel Almiron, who is reportedly likely to move back to MLS in January, having joined the Magpies from Atlanta United in 2019.

At least two clubs in the United States are reportedly interested in the Paraguayan, including Charlotte FC and Toronto FC, with the former now considered favourites for his signature.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Almiron has made nine appearances for Newcastle this season, amassing 283 minutes of action.

Charlotte FC were heavily linked with a move for Almiron during the summer and reportedly even held talks with Newcastle to sign him.

According to his agent Daniel Campos, Howe himself asked Almiron not to leave, despite giving the Paraguayan limited playing time this season.

Newcastle have struggled to make significant moves in the transfer market due to their Financial Fair Play situation and will aim to strengthen their chances of qualifying for European tournaments with new signings in January.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Magpies are likely to prioritise reinforcements up front in early 2025, with a right-sided attacker being a key target.

Bakayoko fits the profile Newcastle are seeking – the Belgian is a natural right-winger and has emerged as one of the most promising players in his position in recent years.

In 21 appearances for PSV this season, the 'elite' 21-year-old has managed six goals and three assists, including two goal involvements in the Champions League.

Johan Bakayoko's PSV Stats (2024/25 Eredivisie) Games 14 Goals 5 Assists 1 Expected goals 2.2 Expected assisted goals 2.7 Minutes played 874

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-12-24.