Newcastle United's superb run in the Premier League has come to a ceremonious end after a stunning 4-1 home loss to Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon - and it has uncovered some cracks in their push for a top-four finish in the top-flight.

The Magpies rolled into St. James' Park with bags of confidence, having won their last nine games in all competitions which stretched back to early December - and looking to make that double figures, they took on Eddie Howe's former club at home, where they would have moved third temporarily with a win in the top-flight. However, from the off, they were dismantled by the Cherries. Justin Kluivert - son of former Magpie, Patrick - nabbed a superb hat-trick to win the game despite Bruno Guimaraes' leveller just before the half-hour - and with Newcastle failing at both ends, it's seen a burning need for two key positions.

Newcastle Problems Caused Havoc vs Bournemouth on Saturday

The Magpies do have their downfalls, despite their recent form

Attacking forces at Newcastle largely aren't a problem, whilst their midfield is star-studded. But they do have downfalls down the right-hand side - and that should certainly see them make a move for a right-winger. Jacob Murphy, for all of his positive exploits down the years, simply doesn't boast the talent that Anthony Gordon does on the left and that does see more of a reliance to attack down the left-hand flank.

Admittedly, Gordon wasn't at his best today, but it does mean that Lewis Hall gets more involved - whilst Tino Livramento doesn't quite have the same output as his former Chelsea teammate. With a top right-wing star such as Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo being brought to the club, that would see the starlet shine whilst also adding more quality to their ranks, and it would see the Magpies become more balanced as a result.

It's not only on the right wing where they need to do better. Centre-back is an area of interest for Howe, even dating back to the summer when they made concerted moves for Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace - but they couldn't get a deal over the line.

Newcastle United's Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 11 4th Goals scored 38 =6th Goals conceded 26 =14th Shots Taken Per Game 14.1 =7th Shots Conceded Per Game 13.2 =10th xG 39.02 7th

Whilst Sven Botman made a return to the starting XI, he was substituted at half-time and Fabian Schar was brought on in his place - though with two goals conceded in either half alongside a potential tactical replacement failing to produce the desired effect.

Bournemouth are a superb attacking side and that must be taken into consideration, but the Magpies have kept Arsenal and Aston Villa out at home this season and four goals conceded at home is quite an embarrassing tally. With a centre-back to partner either Botman or Schar, which would see Dan Burn drop out of the side, it could make Newcastle so much more reliable to finally hoist them into the Champions League spaces on a permanent basis.

January May Pose Problems For Newcastle

Enhanced fees could see them spend more than they'd like

Deals may be tough to complete in the January transfer window with clubs demanding a premium. Mbeumo's price tag has been reported to be at least £50million, whilst Newcastle made a £70million move for Guehi in the summer - and so they would need at least £120million to fix their issues.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eddie Howe has won 76 of his 153 games in charge of Newcastle United.

Deals would be more likely to be completed in the summer, but by then the season will be over - and so splashing the cash now may be the only way to secure Champions League football.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 18-01-25, 15:00 GMT.

