Brentford prevailed in an enthralling clash against Newcastle United with a 3-2 win at the Gtech, remaining unbeaten at home this season with Bryan Mbeumo putting on a show to prove the Magpies must splash the cash on him in January to save their Champions League hopes.

The Cameroon international gave the Bees the lead early on with an accomplished finish early in the first half after driving into the Newcastle box, before the visitors hit back through Alexander Isak, who instinctively guided the ball past Dutch goalkeeper Mark Flekken. Yoane Wissa pounced 17 minutes later to restore the West Londoners' lead before Harvey Barnes grabbed another equaliser for the Magpies.

Nathan Collins added a third for the hosts before Mbeumo turned provider late on and put it on a plate for Kevin Schade with clever play to put the game to bed. It was a superb victory for the Bees, who are buzzing in seventh place and proving that there is life after Ivan Toney.

Several attackers continued to catch the eye of the Gtech, but Mbeumo was the man of the match, conjuring up another fine display on home soil. The 25-year-old forward has been on Newcastle's radar amid a stunning ongoing season. Eddie Howe watched on from the touchline as he starred on the right of Thomas Frank's attack, showcasing his goalscoring potency and creativity.

Bryan Mbuemo is perfect for Newcastle

The Magpies must swoop for the Cameroonian

Mbeumo has been one of the Premier League's in-form attackers this season and was at the forefront of Brentford's attacking play against Newcastle. He exquisitely brought the ball down after receiving a brilliant pass over the top from Christian Norgaard, he glided past Joelinton and Lewis Hall with quick feet to move into the box and fire past Pope to bag the opener.

The tricky right-winger, with his pace and power, gave Hall all sorts of problems on the right flank, easing past the former Chelsea left-back on several occasions. He won four of five ground duels, always involved in transition with his composure on the ball. The former Troyes winger always looked to make something happen, making three key passes to unlock Newcastle's defence.

Mbeumo even tracked back to help out defensively, but his threat up top and link-up play with Wissa had fans on the edge of their seats—another performance that cements the duo as one of the best-attacking partnerships in the country.

It's understandable why Newcastle are showing interest in Mbeumo, and this performance shows why they should do all they can to win the race for his signature. Mbeumo continues to catch the eye and display consistency that could help the Magpies pursue Champions League qualification, something Howe and the fans are desperate to achieve once again.

The Tyneside giants aren't the only Premier League club monitoring the 18-cap Cameroon international. GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed that title rivals Arsenal and Liverpool have also set their sights on the £50 million-rated French-born winger who has just over a year left on his contract.

Mbeumo, who has been described as a "ferocious ball striker", is an ideal replacement for Miguel Almiron, who will likely be offloaded in January, with reports claiming the Magpies are looking to part with the Paraguayan and searching for a long-term right-winger.

It's clear who that man is and should be. There is money in the bank after the club failed to seal a £65m deal for Marc Guehi in the summer, and it should now be full steam ahead to make Mbeumo become a Magpie at the turn of the year.

All stats courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 07/12/2024.