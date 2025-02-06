Newcastle United have long been in the market for a right-winger, which will become even more vital over the summer, having sold Miguel Almiron back to Atlanta United in the January transfer window - and they could land their very own Cole Palmer if they play their cards right in the coming months.

The Magpies have talent coming out of their ears in the front areas of the pitch, especially in the form of Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes - and although Jacob Murphy has been a decent addition for them, another player that they could level up on in the coming months would be hugely beneficial for Eddie Howe to work with.

Newcastle Could Have Their Own Cole Palmer

Eddie Howe must advance for the right-wing sensation this summer

That need for a right-winger has seen them linked with Tyler Dibling of Southampton. The youngster, despite the Saints' struggles so far this season, has been a shining light on the south coast with his bravery on the ball, daring nature when driving at the heart of defences and positive approach against bigger teams who will almost always have more of the ball.

Dibling, who spent two months at Chelsea before returning to Southampton for first-team football, has been linked with clubs such as Manchester United, Aston Villa and more in the past few months, and so his stock is high at St. Mary's at present - with reports from Sky Sports stating that they wouldn't accept anything less than £55million for his services in January.

Tyler Dibling's Premier League statistics - Southampton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 2 =2nd Key Passes Per Game 0.7 =8th Shots Per Game 1.2 4th Dribbles Per Game 1.4 3rd Match rating 6.50 =8th

GIVEMESPORT sources exclusively revealed towards the end of the transfer window that Newcastle were 'desperate' for Tottenham to fail in their bid to sign the starlet in January - as it would open the door to them making a move in the summer.

And, with Palmer and Dibling both boasting similar qualities, it led to Premier League stalwart Dion Dublin comparing him to the Chelsea hero for their effortless approach to games. The former England striker said to BBC Sport:

"Do you know what it is? I don't want to put any pressure on him, but he plays his game like Cole Palmer, doesn't he? "He plays free and easy, and he gets himself into good positions, rolls players and takes the ball well."

Newcastle Could Be Perfect Move for 'Special' Dibling

The winger will surely stay in the Premier League next season

Dibling's quality hasn't quite garnered the numbers that he, as a player, is representative of. With a poor Southampton team around him, those numbers would be translated higher should he move to an established Premier League team - as quoted by Florian Plettenberg, who stated that 'half of Europe' are chasing Dibling at the moment.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tyler Dibling has 29 youth caps for England, scoring five goals.

Newcastle would offer Dibling that freedom. A midfield trio of Tonali, Guimaraes and Joelinton are relentless in their pressing, and their workrate to win the ball would give Dibling so many opportunities in the centre of the park - especially with Tino Livramento being inverted to give Dibling more chance on the right wing to strut his stuff.

And that saw him further praised by another BBC pundit - this time Danny Murphy, who stated that the youngster has 'something special'. He said:

"It is the quality he has got - the belief in himself and the physical power. He just goes past people with ease. He has got a lovely left foot. He is very brave on the ball and his decision-making is good. "It is difficult to get too over the top with these young players, because he has just come on to the scene, but he is going to be something special."

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 06-02-25.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.