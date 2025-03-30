Newcastle United are expected to be one of the frontrunners to sign Chelsea winger Noni Madueke in the summer transfer window, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Newcastle parted ways with Miguel Almiron during the January transfer window, reducing their attacking depth, particularly on the right-hand side. Jacob Murphy has been the primary option on the right flank, while players like Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon are also capable of filling in when needed.

Despite securing the Carabao Cup earlier this month, the Magpies could look to strengthen significantly in the upcoming transfer window. Newcastle's owners will have ambitions of winning regular trophies and playing in Europe, so they will need to add reinforcements to consistently match their ambitions.

Newcastle Expected to be Frontrunners for Madueke

Aston Villa are also keen

GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that Newcastle are expected to be one of the frontrunners in the race to sign Chelsea winger Madueke in the summer transfer window. Aston Villa are also likely to be involved, with Chelsea now giving indications that he could leave the club when the window opens.

It's understood that Madueke, described as 'phenomenal', would be open to a move to Newcastle if it becomes clear that he isn't going to be a guaranteed starter at Stamford Bridge. The English winger has been in and out of the side under Enzo Maresca, which is no surprise considering the number of options they have in attack.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Madueke is set to be a leading target for Newcastle as they aim to bring in a new right-sided attacker in the summer transfer window. The Magpies also have alternatives lined up, including Villarreal forward Yeremy Pino and PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Newcastle were able to offer Madueke regular minutes at Newcastle, and there's a real opportunity for him to make the right-hand side of attack position his own. Eddie Howe doesn't have too many natural options at his disposal, and it could be a smart move for Madueke and Newcastle.

