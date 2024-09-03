Newcastle United will be hoping to get back to the bright lights of the Champions League after missing out on European football last season, with their squad being ready and raring to go without any trips abroad this season - but Sky Sports' Sam Tighe believes that he will have to change his mind on their top four aspirations after just three games, with the Magpies 'not coming close' to their former selves with three disappointing performances.

The north east outfit sit unbeaten and fifth in the Premier League table, though three contentious outings could well have seen them sit on just two points had the run of play gone in favour of their opponents in the past two games - and that has given Tighe a cause for concern, with the Sky pundit now revisiting his early season predictions to post the Tyneside club further down the league than he expected.

Tighe: Newcastle 'Not as Good' as First Thought

The Magpies sit unbeaten, but they have scraped through games

Speaking to Sky Sports presenter Pete Graves on their Transfer Talk podcast, Tighe stated that he thought Newcastle would get into the top four this season without the distraction of continental football.

However, he now believes that isn't the case, despite the Magpies winning two of their three games and drawing the other. He said:

Newcastle United's Champions League statistics - 2023/24 season Opponent Result Scorers AC Milan, away 0-0 N/A Paris Saint-Germain, home 4-1 Almiron, Burn, Longstaff, Schar Borussia Dortmund, home 0-1 N/A Borussia Dortmund, away 0-2 N/A Paris Saint-Germain, away 1-1 Isak AC Milan, home 1-2 Joelinton

"By the way Pete, on Newcastle - I was convinced in June that they would be soaring back into fourth with no European football to worry about. "But I've watched all three of your games so far, and I can't extend that faith. "You haven't been as good as I thought you would be, not even close."

Newcastle Need to Settle Defensively

Only two goals have been conceded but it could've been more

The Magpies battled for a fourth-placed finish back in 2022/23, with a number of memorable wins at St. James' Park including a 5-1 win over Brentford, a 4-0 drubbing over Aston Villa, a 2-0 battering of Manchester United and their best result of the campaign which was a 6-1 annihilation of Tottenham Hotspur.

But one key facet of their memorable campaign under Eddie Howe was how tough they were to beat. Just one loss through the season until mid-February - which was a last-minute loss against Liverpool at Anfield - only became five losses by the end of the season, and runs of five and six consecutive wins across two separate spells of the seasons them share the division's joint-best defence with Manchester City.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Newcastle United have recorded 11th, 4th and 7th-placed finishes since Eddie Howe took over.

Newcastle, despite their signings, seem to have somewhat lost their identity. Tottenham Hotspur gave them a real test in the second half on Sunday afternoon, and it was only a superb ball from Joelinton to set Jacob Murphy away that saw Newcastle take the lead against the run of play.

Bournemouth were also unfortunate not to beat them with a contentious last-minute handball that saw their last-gasp winner ruled out, and that leaves their only clear win of the season being over Southampton - which even in itself was a struggle, having gone down to ten men on half an hour, when veteran defender Fabian Schar was dismissed for an altercation with Ben Brereton Diaz on the opening day of the competition.

Related Newcastle Not Moving for Jarrad Branthwaite a 'Surprise' Newcastle United should have made a move for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, says Sky Sports presenter Pete Graves.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 03-09-24.