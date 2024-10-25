Newcastle United are not in contract talks with star striker Alexander Isak, with the club and the player's representatives satisfied with his current deal, according to journalist Craig Hope.

Isak enjoyed an exceptional 2023/24 campaign, netting 25 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions, and has established himself as the Magpies' talisman. Eddie Howe will be eager to keep the Swedish number nine for as long as possible, in the hope that his side can qualify for the Champions League again.

However, no conversations about a fresh long-term contract are taking place, with Isak's current deal valid until 2028. It's understood that the 25-year-old is reluctant to commit, while Newcastle don't feel the need to offer him improved terms due to the length of his existing deal.

Newcastle Not Talking to Isak About New Deal

The Swede has been linked with various other clubs

After impressing in Spain with Real Sociedad, Isak completed a blockbuster switch to Newcastle in the summer of 2022, for a fee in the region of £58 million. Netting double figures in his debut campaign in the north-east, he followed that up with a spectacularly prolific season last year, scoring 21 goals in just 30 outings in the Premier League.

Inevitably linked with various top clubs, speculation has begun to circulate surrounding the Sweden international's future. The Daily Mail report, via Craig Hope, that preliminary discussions took place towards the end of last season, but there was a feeling from Newcastle that Isak and his camp were reluctant to commit.

The same report indicates that those initial talks have not progressed, and communication has ceased entirely. Still with three and a half years left on his current contract, Newcastle are in no rush to tie him down to a more lucrative agreement, while Isak is also said to be content as one of the club's highest earners.

Currently on a purported £120,000 a week, Isak may eventually feel his impressive goal-scoring record warrants more money, but for the time being he's happy not to commit his long-term future beyond 2028, to avoid closing the door on a potential exit from St. James' Park.

Isak's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 30 Goals 21 Assists 2 Shots Per 90 2.87 Key Passes Per 90 1.08 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.67

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 25/10/2024