Newcastle United have been tipped as 'one to watch' in the race to sign defender Piero Hincapie, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT during an interview.

The centre-back is widely considered as one of the most promising talents in Europe, with Eddie Howe's side positioning themselves as front-runners.

Newcastle United transfer news - Piero Hincapie

Slowly but surely, it feels as if Newcastle are getting there with their recruitment. A solid summer saw the likes of Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento added to the list of new recruits from the previous transfer window, but with that comes an increased pressure to deliver results.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT earlier this week that Newcastle's Saudi Arabian owners are pushing the club's management team to make sure they're in contention to qualify for Champions League football every season now, having finished inside the top four for the first time in two decades last time around. Hefty demands, Howe and Co. will be keen to ensure they match the expectations of their owners, or else they could face the chop.

However, should Newcastle remain at the top end of the table throughout the current campaign, there is an expectation that the North East outfit will once again spend big in the summer window. Already identified as a potential target, rumours linking Hincapie with a switch to Tyneside are starting to pick up.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Piero Hincapie to Newcastle?

When asked by GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jacobs admitted Newcastle were eyeing up a Hincapie swoop:

“I would keep an eye probably next summer on Hincapie as well for Newcastle. They didn't seriously entertain anything over the summer and he's contracted at Bayer Leverkusen until 2027 I believe, so there wasn't necessarily a realistic chance of them selling last summer. “But that's a player that would love to play in the Premier League and if anyone puts down £35 million, he is going to push for that move to England for sure. West Ham United are the other club that have taken a little look at Hincapie. “So Newcastle could be one to watch there, we'll have to wait and see. But I do think there'll be in the market for a centre back at some point in 2024, whether January or whether next summer.”

Which other clubs are chasing Piero Hincapie's signature?

Of course, given his status as one of the hottest prospects on the continent right now, Newcastle aren't the only Premier League side interested in signing Hincapie. It was reported back in the summer, as Jacobs alludes to, that West Ham were showing a keen interest in the Ecuadorian defender, but eventually decided to move on to different targets.

However, the same report indicates that Liverpool have also piqued their interest, with Jurgen Klopp said to be a massive fan of the 21-year-old. What's more, reports from Germany have also indicated that Klopp is craving a left-footed centre-back to add to his roster, with Hincapie looking like he would fit the bill for the Merseyside outfit.