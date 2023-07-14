Newcastle United are open to signing Moussa Diaby this summer, but could see any advancements halted by Bayer Leverkusen, Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Diaby is subject to interest from various Premier League sides, but Falk believes Newcastle are well and truly in the mix to land his signature.

Newcastle United transfer news - Moussa Diaby

With a place in the Champions League group stage having now been secured, attention for Eddie Howe and Co. at St. James' Park has switched to building a side capable of challenging in Europe's premier competition.

Two decades have passed since Newcastle last graced the Champions League stage, with fears the Magpies could get blown away starting to grow.

They set about trying to change that perception with the £55 million signing of Sandro Tonali - a combative Italian midfielder with experience in the competition for AC Milan.

Tonali was part of the Rossoneri side that reached the Champions League semi-finals last season, with Howe now hoping the former Brescia man can bring a touch of much-needed experience to the Newcastle dressing room.

And if reports are to be believed, the North-East outfit are targeting another of Europe's most promising stars, with Diaby on the radar of the four-time English champions.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, Diaby - who has been described as having 'enormous speed' - is attracting interest from Newcastle, with a £50 million move currently being spoken about on Tyneside.

It would represent a major scoop for Newcastle, if they can get the deal across the line, but German reporter Falk has indicated Diaby's next move could hinge on wherever his current employers wish to send him.

What has Christian Falk said about Diaby to Newcastle?

Listing off the interested parties in Diaby's services, Sport Bild journalist Falk admitted at least three Premier League sides are monitoring his situation as things stand.

The reliable transfer expert hinted that should multiple teams stump up the desired fee being asked by Bayer Leverkusen, the onus will fall on the German club to decide Diaby's next move.

On the winger, Falk said: "Arsenal have been focusing on him since a month ago, perhaps even a year. Newcastle also, so they for me at the moment, are the two clubs, which are really, really hot.

"Aston Villa would be so interesting for him at the moment, and it's a chance to show the Premier League what he can do.

"Diaby’s club have now signed Jonas Hoffman, a German national team player, and he’s playing in his position.

"So you see that now they know that Diaby will leave, they want to sell him to get money from this transfer. So I think this is also a player who is getting hot in the next weeks.”

What's next for Newcastle?

Away from the Diaby deal, it promises to be a busy summer for the Toon, with multiple incomings and outgoings currently being touted.

It's claimed by The Daily Mail that a deal for Harvey Barnes is edging closer, as an opening bid of £30 million is currently being prepared for the Leicester City man.

Going the opposite way out of the St. James' Park door could be Allan Saint-Maximin, who much like many of his Premier League counterparts, is subject to interest from Saudi Arabian clubs, with the forward said to be considering a big-money switch.

Whereas goalkeeper Karl Darlow could also be about to secure an exit, as Leeds United and Bournemouth prepare to lock horns in a bid to sign the shot-stopper.