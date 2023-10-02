Highlights Newcastle United could be missing key players in their Champions League match against PSG, making their chances of beating them more difficult.

Newcastle United could be missing a key trio of players in their home Champions League fixture against Paris Saint-Germain, as transfer insider Dean Jones makes a bold claim on their chances of beating Kylian Mbappé and Co. while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

After a 20-year absence from Europe’s most prestigious club competition, the Tyneside outfit will be hoping to make their mark.

It’s certainly an evening the Magpies faithful will cherish for as long as they live as Champions League football returns to the St James’ Park turf. None other than PSG, who boast mouth-watering talent such as Mbappé, will be in their way, however, as the home side look to make the occasion all the sweeter by taking home all three points.

They travelled to Milan in mid-September to square up with last season’s competition semi-finalists in AC Milan and came away with a point – hopefully their first of many in the eyes of Howe and his backroom staff. Their mission to add to their solitary point with a win against the Ligue 1 giants has been made that ever so slightly more difficult given key trio Sven Botman, Callum Wilson and Joelinton, who earn a combined £220k-a-week, could all miss out via injury.

Of all the times to not be hit by an injury crisis, it would preferably not be just days before your all-important clash with PSG, but Howe and his entourage will have to adapt to the changes and prove his managerial worth via his ability to overcome the unforeseen circumstances.

Both Botman and Wilson were not risked during the club’s 2-0 home triumph over Premier League strugglers Burnley. The former missed out with a knee problem while the latter was not included via a hamstring issue. Newcastle’s engine room enforcer Joelinton, however, was added to Newcastle’s list of absentees during the win, however, after being forced off four minutes after being brought on. Speaking after his 2-0 win, Howe addressed the injuries to the trio (via ChronicleLive):

"Callum's [Wilson] got a very minor hamstring problem. We hope he will be back soon. We hope we will see him before the international break, but there’s no guarantee. Sven [Botman] has a knee problem, and I don’t think we’ll see him before the international break. Hopefully, we’ll see him very quickly afterward. With Joelinton, it looks like a hamstring. That would be a huge blow if we lose him (Joelinton), but we’ll wait and see."

Newcastle United - Summer Signings Fee Harvey Barnes - Leicester City £39m Sandro Tonali - AC Milan £55m Yankuba Minteh - Odense Boldklub Undisclosed Tino Livramento - Southampton £32m Lewis Hall - Chelsea Loan All fees via Sky Sports

Newcastle could beat PSG with their strongest starting XI – Dean Jones

When quizzed about Newcastle’s chances of beating PSG, transfer insider Jones claimed that, albeit with a full team, the Premier League side would have every chance of one-upping Luis Enrique’s side, who have become so accustomed to playing on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. He did, however, concede that the trio being out of action is a ‘real blow’ to their chances. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“Yeah, I think it's a real blow for Newcastle because their first 11, I think, would beat PSG this week. The state of mind they've been in, the form that Newcastle have been in - if they could put their strongest 11 on the pitch against PSG at the moment, I genuinely think they would have an expectation that they could beat them. You look at PSG’s form recently, they lost to Nice recently in the league, they drew to Clermont Foot on the weekend. In between that you could say ‘Okay, but they beat Marseille 4-0, and they also beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0, but if you look at the Dortmund win, it wasn't wholly convincing, and Eddie Howe will definitely be able to figure out ways to beat that team.”

Who could start for Newcastle instead of Wilson, Botman and Joelinton?

Replacing one key star ahead of such an important fixture would be a cause for concern for any manager in world football, let alone having to think about who’ll replace another two. As for Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, who has played 196 minutes of football this term, started in his absence and Howe will likely make the same decision should the £35m Dutchman be ruled out.

The obvious option for Newcastle’s centre-forward berth is Alexander Isak, the enigmatic 42-cap Swede who has scored five goals in eight outings across the new campaign. The former Real Sociedad and Borussia Dortmund hitman played 91 minutes before being substituted in Newcastle’s Champions League opener against AC Milan - in favour of Harvey Barnes - and is inevitably going to keep his place, especially after scoring in three games on the bounce.

Alexander Isak vs Callum Wilson - 2023/24 statistics (per 90) Metric Alexander Isak Callum Wilson Goals 0.93 1.38 Shots 3.26 4.83 Shot-Creating Actions 2.79 2.09 Progressive Carries 2.09 1.38 Shots On Target (%) 57.1% 71.4% Key Passes 0.70 0.34 All data per FBref

Interestingly, Joelinton was unavailable for selection for the Milan clash which saw Sean Longstaff, the 25-year-old Englishman, join Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes in the heart of the team. Longstaff amassed 90 minutes against Burnley and will be in tip-top match fitness, while Elliot Anderson could be an outside shout to replace the Brazilian. The 20-year-old did manage to pick up 64 minutes of football against Vincent Kompany’s side but may be deemed too inexperienced for such an occasion at this point in his career.