Newcastle United are admirers of Manchester City youngster James McAtee, who fits the profile of players Eddie Howe wants to bring to St James' Park this month, according to The Daily Mail.

McAtee has played his way into Pep Guardiola's first team this season, although he's yet to be handed a prominent run in the Premier League. The 16-cap England U21 international is a versatile attacker who can play in the number 10 role while also out on the wing. He has one goal in nine games across competitions for the Cityzens.

City are believed to have slapped a £25 million price tag on McAtee as interest in the Salford-born starlet grows in the Premier League and abroad. His lack of a first-team role has fueled talk he could depart the Etihad this month.

Eddie Howe Adds McAtee To His Wishlist

City youngster one of two young English talents on Magpies' radar

Newcastle are interested in McAtee but also have Southampton wonderkid Tyler Dibling, 18, in their sights. They could struggle in the race to sign the latter as Liverpool are also eyeing the in-form Saints right-winger.

The Magpies aren't expected to be too busy in January and are focusing on next summer for major incomings to take place. If McAtee were available and still at City, then the Tyneside giants may swoop.

Guardiola was asked about McAtee's game time amid growing speculation over his future at the Etihad: "He is young and there are a lot of games to play. I have big respect for how he behaves in the locker room."

James McAtee Statistics Premier League (2023-24) Appearances 31 Goals 3 Assists 3 Big Chances Created 4 Key Passes 0.9 Successful Dribbles 1.1 (39%) Ground Duels Won 3.0 (42%) Aerial Duels Won 0.4 (28%)

McAtee, once hailed 'one of the best talents', has spent two spells out on loan at Sheffield United, and he thrived for the Blades. He made 75 appearances, registered 14 goals, and had eight assists at Bramall Lane.

The City academy graduate may be eyeing a more prominent playing role in the top-flight. Newcastle could hand him that, with Miguel Almiron looking increasingly likely to leave St James' Park, although West Ham United are also monitoring McAtee's situation.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 04/01/2025.