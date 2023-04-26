Newcastle United could look to sell forward Allan Saint-Maximin in the summer transfer window in order to raise funds, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Saint-Maximin has for a long time been a fan favourite in the North-East, but suggestions he could be used as a makeweight for Newcastle's summer business continue to gather pace.

Newcastle United transfer news - Allan Saint-Maximin

As per a report by Football Insider, Saint-Maximin could find himself on Newcastle's for-sale list in the upcoming transfer window.

It's claimed the forward isn't part of Eddie Howe's long-term plans at the club, with talk of a departure from St James' Park now picking up steam.

What's more, there are also rumours that Saint-Maximin would be open to leaving the Premier League side in search of pastures new on the continent.

Champions League semi-finalists AC Milan are one European giant linked to the attacker, with the prospect of European football said to appeal to Saint-Maximin.

All of this despite the Magpies current elevated status in the Premier League table, with Howe's men currently on course to qualify for the Champions League themselves.

It comes after transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Saint-Maximin's future remained uncertain at Newcastle, with a move away looking increasingly likely.

Now, with the transfer window just weeks away from opening, talk of a move remains in the air.

What has Alex Crook said about Saint-Maximin leaving Newcastle?

When quizzed on the likelihood of Saint-Maximin ditching the Magpies for a fresh start elsewhere, talkSPORT reporter Crook admitted there was a strong chance.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Crook said: "I think the budget is quite small, sort of £20 to £25 million, plus whatever they can raise from selling players. Obviously, they’re not going to want to sell people like Bruno Guimarães, who they'd be able to get a lot of money for.

"So, Allan Saint-Maximin, he's got a contract I think for next three years, but he's going to have suitors. I think if they can cash in on him and give Eddie Howe a few more quid to spend, I think they would be willing to do that.”

How has Saint-Maximin been performing this season?

Consistency has often been the issue for Saint-Maximin in the Premier League, with one Man of the Match performance often followed by an absent showing the following week.

The 26-year-old's only goal of the Premier League campaign came in the first month of the season, with the Frenchman yet to find the back of the net since (Transfermarkt).

All in all, Saint-Maximin boasts just six G/A contributions for the season, indicating his lack of productivity could be part of the reason why Howe is so keen to cash in.

Despite his poor form, should Newcastle decide to test the market for any potential suitors, it's likely they would be able to earn a profit on the £20 million they splashed out in 2019, suggesting a sale might not be the worst idea after all.