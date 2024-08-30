Newcastle United are working on one potential incoming on Deadline Day, journalist Luke Edwards has revealed.

The Magpies have been one of the Premier League's quieter clubs this summer, with their biggest deal being a £28m permanent transfer for Lewis Hall having spent last season on loan at St. James' Park. They also signed Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer from Bournemouth, but most of their signings have been to bolster the squad rather than improve the starting XI.

Late Business on Tyneside

One potential deal for Eddie Howe

Providing an update on X, Edwards of The Telegraph reported that Newcastle are working on one signing before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm on Friday evening. However, there are no guarantees that the deal will happen.

"Newcastle are working on one potential incoming today. Far from guaranteed it will happen but they are trying and there is a chance."

Edwards didn't elaborate on who the deal might involve and the update will surprise Newcastle fans. There aren't many stories around potential Newcastle signings as we approach the transfer deadline.

The Toon had been pushing to sign Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi all summer, but Oliver Glasner has now confirmed the England international will be staying at Selhurst Park.

Another long-term target that has been mooted in the final days of the transfer window is Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, although it seems unlikely the Toffees would sell without having a replacement in place.

Newcastle's potential new recruit therefore remains a bit of a mystery at this time.

Subdued Summer at Newcastle

But Tonali like a new signing

It's been an underwhelming window for Newcastle considering the quality of their recruitment under PIF's ownership. The only new face likely to give Eddie Howe any selection dilemmas is Lloyd Kelly, who still wouldn't necessarily start when everyone is fit.

If there is a silver lining, it's the fact Sandro Tonali has returned from his ten-month betting ban. While fans will hate the phrase 'like a new signing', Howe at least has a quality player at his disposal who wasn't available for most of last season. He can help the Newcastle boss further evolve the starting XI in the absence of new acquisitions.