Newcastle United are preparing an offer to sign former Manchester City winger Ferran Torres before the transfer deadline, Football Insider has reported.

Barcelona are reportedly willing to listen to proposals for the 24-year-old, who has struggled to make a significant impact at Camp Nou since joining from the Premier League in 2021.

According to Football Insider, the ‘stumbling block’ in Newcastle’s pursuit of Torres could be the winger himself, as he is happy in Catalonia and is willing to fight for his place in Hansi Flick’s squad this season.

With Barcelona looking to offload several players ahead of the transfer deadline, Torres could soon join teammate Ilkay Gundogan on the transfer list.

The 33-year-old is being allowed to explore his options to leave Spain this summer and has also been rumoured to be considering a potential return to England, with Manchester City keen on re-signing Gundogan before the transfer deadline.

Due to La Liga's squad cost control rules, Barcelona have reportedly been unable to register new £51m signing Dani Olmo and are aiming to improve their financial position by selling a few high-earners before the transfer deadline.

Torres ‘Identified’ as Olise Alternative

Newcastle actively pursuing a winger

After missing out on ex-Crystal Palace ace Michael Olise, Newcastle have been linked with several alternatives in their pursuit of a new winger this summer.

The likes of Jarrod Bowen and Noni Madueke have been mentioned as potential candidates, as well as Barcelona’s Ferran Torres, who boasts solid Premier League experience.

In 28 league appearances for Man City, the Spain international scored nine goals and registered three assists under Pep Guardiola, who praised Torres as ‘fantastic’ after his hat-trick heroics against Newcastle United in May 2021.

According to Football Insider, Barcelona are now happy to see Torres leave, almost three years and 114 appearances since his arrival from Man City in 2021 for a package reportedly worth £55m.

The 24-year-old was mostly a bench player for Xavi last season and looks set for a similar role under his successor Hansi Flick, after making just 12 starts in La Liga during the 2023/24 campaign.

Ferran Torres Barcelona Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes played La Liga 29 7 3 1,204 Champions League 8 7 3 376 Copa del Rey 3 1 0 292 Supercopa 2 0 0 122

Newcastle Explore Marc Guehi Alternatives

After several bids rejected by Crystal Palace

Newcastle have started to explore centre-back alternatives to Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, journalist David Ornstein has reported.

Speaking on The Athletic FC Podcast, Ornstein suggested that the Magpies are continuing conversations over a possible deal for the England international but have also started to look at alternative candidates.

Palace have already rejected four of Newcastle’s offers for their star defender, with the latest bid reportedly reaching a £65million valuation.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Bundesliga duo Maxence Lacroix and Odilon Kossounou are on the list of alternatives for Crystal Palace if Guehi departs this summer, with centre-back signing high on the agenda for Oliver Glasner as well.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-08-24.