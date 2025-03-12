Newcastle United have been offered 19-year-old prodigy Neiser Villarreal ahead of a potential move this summer, according to reports - with the Magpies keen to add to their growing list of young stars to positively impact their future in the top-half of the Premier League.

Villarreal, who only joined Millonarios' first team at the start of the year, made his Colombian top-flight debut back in September 2023, alongside his first start for the club over the weekend in a 2-1 loss at Junior FC. But despite a lack of first-team minutes, he could make his way to Europe next - with Newcastle chiefs thought to have been offered the services of the 'incredible' star, as called by Wyscout.

Report: Newcastle 'Offered' 19-year-old Star, Howe Could Do a Deal

Others have been linked but Newcastle are an attractive proposition

The report by Spanish outlet Sport (via Sport Witness) claims that Villarreal is on Newcastle's shortlist - alongside the bizarre duo of La Liga leaders Barcelona and Championship outfit Watford.

Newcastle United's Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 14 =4th Losses 9 =9th Shots Per Game 13.1 =10th Shots Conceded Per Game 11.6 7th xG 41.8 13th

The 19-year-old, who plays for Colombian side Millionarios, will see his contract at the Bogota-based side at the end of the season, having made 10 appearances for the first-team since making his debut in 2023. Villarreal, a striker by trade, has 10 goals in just nine caps for Colombia's under-20 side, and that has seen European clubs such as the Toon Army 'offered' the starlet, in what could be a cheap deal for Eddie Howe.

The side from the Colombian capital reportedly agreed a £3.4million deal with Brazilian outfit Vasco da Gama in the winter transfer window, although he refused to move across South America - with Villarreal and his agent 'determined' to make a switch to Europe. That has seen Newcastle register their interest, with the Magpies thought to be 'very attentive' to his situation, though Barcelona are also analysing the option to sign the South American starlet.

The report further states that the player and his intermediaries are in no hurry, as they are playing with the 'whole deck of cards' - and although it wouldn't cost more than £2.5million for Newcastle to sign him in the summer, he will wait until the end of the season so that he can any new club on a free deal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Neiser Villarreal has yet to score for Millonairos' first-team.

Newcastle would likely not bring Villarreal into their first-team as they already have talents such as Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and William Osula - though he would be a superb option for the future at St. James' Park once he finds his feet on Tyneside.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 12-03-25.

