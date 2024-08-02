Highlights Newcastle initiates talks with Crystal Palace for defender Marc Guehi

Guehi, a standout performer, is sought after by various top clubs

Magpies prioritize strengthening defense with Guehi transfer negotiations.

Newcastle United have opened talks with Crystal Palace about signing defender Marc Guehi, according to David Ornstein.

The Magpies have had a relatively quiet transfer window so far with Lloyd Kelly joining on a free transfer from Bournemouth, while Vlachadimos Odysseas and John Ruddy have joined to bolster the goalkeeper department.

But Eddie Howe has now moved to strengthen his defence further with the addition of England international Guehi, with initial contact over a transfer.

Newcastle Make Move for Marc Guehi

Magpies first to make formal swoop for Eagles star

Guehi, who started all but one game for England at Euro 2024 in central defence and was one of the team's standout performers, with Joe Hart labelling him "exceptional" has emerged as one of the leading defenders in the Premier League in recent seasons.

Coming through the Chelsea academy, Guehi made the jump to Palace after a successful loan spell with Swansea City, and has gone on to become the Eagles captain in recent seasons.

Marc Guehi's statistical averages per 90 minutes (2023/24 Premier League) Tackles 1.25 Tackles won 0.85 Ball recoveries 5.34 Interceptions 0.80 Pass completion percentage 86.9

Several top clubs in Europe have shortlisted Guehi as a potential target, with his contract at Selhurst Park due to expire in 2026 and there has been no indication that he will sign a new deal which has made him a prime target for a move away during this transfer window.

And Newcastle have made the first move to bring him in by opening talks for negotiations during the week, with Newcastle viewing his signing as a "significant coup" if they can get it over the line.