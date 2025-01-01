Newcastle United are willing to sell both Kieran Trippier and Miguel Almiron in the January transfer window as they look to raise funds to bolster their own squad, according to TBR Football.

The Magpies have entered 2025 on a fantastic run of form with five wins on the bounce in all competitions, having ended 2024 with an emphatic 2-0 win over Man Utd at Old Trafford.

But manager Eddie Howe is desperate to add to his squad to aid the club's chances of earning Champions League football for next season, and that means they must offload some players before bringing others in to raise funds.

Newcastle Open to Selling Trippier and Almiron

Isak and Guimaraes happy to stay despite interest

There is big interest from some of Europe's top clubs in striker Alexander Isak and midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, but the club have zero interest in allowing either player to leave in mid-season.

It's also reported that neither player is keen to leave in January either, however should the club fail to secure Champions League football for next season they may have to look at their options.

But two players who will be allowed to leave St James' Park in January are Trippier and Almiron, as Howe looks to raise funds to bring in other targets.

The right-sided duo, who earn a combined £200,000-per-week on Tyneside, have lost their place in the starting lineup this season with Tino Livramento and Jacob Murphy ahead of them in the pecking order, and they could now look to move on in order to secure more regular first-team football elsewhere.

Trippier and Almiron Statistics 2024/25 (all comps) Statistic Kieran Trippier Miguel Almiron Games 6(7) 3(7) Minutes 557 301 Goals 0 0 Assists 0 0

GIVEMESPORT sources have already revealed that MLS outfit Charlotte FC are keen on taking Almiron back to the States, although there is a lot of work to do before an agreement can be found.

Trippier on the other hand made it clear he was keen to leave in the summer, with Everton holding talks over a loan move, but nothing materialsed and it remains to be seen if the Toffees will return to the table and reignite their interest in the England international.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 01/01/2025.