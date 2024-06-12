Highlights Newcastle are optimistic over a deal for Burnley's James Trafford, extending their focus on young English talent.

Trafford's promising career has been somewhat stunted at Burnley, but the Magpies view him as a potential future star.

Newcastle are targeting a £20m deal despite their current add-on heavy offer, planning for future success with Trafford.

Newcastle United have brought in various young English players down the past few months, with the likes of Anthony Gordon, Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento all being brilliant recruits at St. James' Park over the past 18 months - and Magpies chiefs will be hoping that a potential move for James Trafford can bear similar fruit, with Ben Jacobs exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that the club are 'optimistic' a deal can be agreed with Burnley for the young stopper.

Trafford joined the Clarets last season having been a star for England's under-21 side at the European Championships, failing to concede a single goal in their six-game route to the final, where his double save stopped Spain from forcing extra time. With much promise to his name, that has been stunted this season with Burnley being relegated from the Premier League but Newcastle will hope a new environment can get him to his best.

James Trafford: Transfer Latest

The Burnley stopper looks to be on his way out

Reports on Saturday from the Daily Mail suggested that Trafford was the subject of a bid from Newcastle, though this was instantly rejected by Burnley. Trafford signed for the Clarets for an initial £14million rising to £19million, and whilst the Turf Moor outfit have less bargaining power having been relegated, their development in Trafford's services means that they will be wanting to turn over a profit on his signing.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trafford took 14 games to register his first clean sheet of the season.

The goalkeeper has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Magpies, and that could see Martin Dubravka end his seven-year affiliation with the club having been linked with Scottish Premiership champions Celtic in recent days, with a move to Glasgow on the cards for the 35-year-old.

Jacobs: Newcastle Are Optimistic of Agreeing Fee

The cash-laden club aren't far off agreeing terms with Burnley

Writing exclusively in his GIVEMESPORT column, Jacobs stated that despite links with Aaron Ramsdale, Howe is focusing on a deal that would see Trafford move to St. James' Park. The Magpies are seemingly optimistic of agreeing a £20million fee for the Cumbrian in the coming days, with the clubs not too far apart in their valuations of the former City man.

Newcastle United's Premier League statistics - Divisional ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Wins 18 =6th Losses 14 =7th Goals scored 85 4th Goals conceded 62 =10th xG 83.98 4th

Burnley will want to make a profit, and with Newcastle's latest bid being more add-on heavy than they would like, that is a sticking point at present. But for a 21-year-old keeper who was called up to England's preliminary squad and has already made 28 Premier League appearances, it would represent some good business from Newcastle chiefs.

Trafford Could Learn From Nick Pope

There could be two former Burnley keepers at St. James' Park

Trafford's season at the Clarets was largely uninspiring. Just two clean sheets all season coming against Sheffield United and Fulham saw the Lancashire outfit fail to clamber out of the relegation zone all season, though their playing style didn't help him out with the club prone to being left vulnerable to counter attacks and, thus, a lot of shots - which may have affected his 'top mentality', as dubbed by Young Lions boss Lee Carsley.

62 league goals conceded in just 28 games was enough to send the club spiralling for an immediate return to the Championship, though if Newcastle are successful in a bid, the 21-year-old could take wonders from working under Nick Pope. One of Trafford's weaknesses is the commanding of his area but that is something Pope excels at - and if he can learn from the former Claret on Tyneside, he could reach his potential as a top Premier League shot stopper.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 12/06/24.