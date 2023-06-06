Newcastle United are hoping they can sign Leicester City midfielder James Maddison for ‘less than £50m’ in the summer window, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

However, the Magpies are not alone in their pursuit of the gifted midfielder, with Tottenham Hotspur also eyeing up a move.

Newcastle transfer news – James Maddison

Leicester could demand a fee in the range of £60m this summer, according to Football Insider, with interest constantly growing.

A bright spark for Leicester in their substandard season, Maddison has been deserving of a big-money move for some while as he has scored 43 goals and provided a further 34 assists across 163 appearances in the Premier League.

Maddison is joined by his teammate Harvey Barnes as some of the high-quality players available this summer after being summoned to the second tier.

The Sun reported that both Leicester aces are set for immediate Premier League returns.

Even if Leicester were able to retain their top-flight credibility, there were fears around the King Power camp that Maddison would be on the move, regardless.

But their relegation made it final as someone of Maddison’s calibre should not be playing in the Championship, especially with a shot at the England national team within arm’s reach.

However, Paul Brown has also told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal could be a dark horse in the race for Maddison’s services, with Maddison supposedly interested in joining the Gunners.

What did Ben Jacobs say about James Maddison?

Jacobs admitted that Newcastle have already registered their interest before in the form of a £40m bid. However, with Leicester’s relegation situation playing into their hands, they are hoping to shave at least a fraction off his price.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Newcastle did actually place a formal bid for Maddison, as I say, in the ballpark of about 40 million. So, if they move and that interest remains concrete, they’ll be hoping for something very similar. There may be another suitor in Spurs, the new manager and the sporting director will obviously influence that situation.

"But if there’s more than one bidder, Leicester might be able to get a little bit more money, but I think that all suitors will be hopeful because of Leicester’s situation and because it’s now a year on of landing Maddison for under 50 million.

Would James Maddison be a good signing?

Unfortunately for Leicester supporters, it looks like their most prized asset will be moving on this summer, and Newcastle would be smart to get their hands on him.

The 2-cap England international has scored ten goals and nine assists in the Premier League this season, according to Fbref, which, for a midfielder in a relegated side, is an especially impressive return.

Although Newcastle have enjoyed their best campaign for two decades, the addition of Maddison would still be an upgrade on the likes of Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff.

Maddison has plenty of years left in his tank to shine in the Premier League, so it’s likely that a top-flight side, whether that’s Tottenham or Newcastle, will swoop a bargain by signing the relegated star.