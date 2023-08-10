Highlights Newcastle's acquisition by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia has brought about significant changes and investment in the club.

Many players from the previous squad have left Newcastle and are now playing for other clubs or are currently without a team.

Players like Joe Willock and Joelinton have thrived under the new management and are expected to continue their development in the upcoming season.

It's been 68 years since Newcastle last won a major piece of silverware. Many a Magpies fan would concede that the lengthy barren spell is unacceptable for a club of such size, history, and stature in the game.

Under Mike Ashley, St. James' Park was consumed by a blanket of perpetual negativity, incessantly poor performances, dwindling attendances, and continuous mismanagement. Add to that a humbling six defeats in a row to their North East nemesis, Sunderland, as well as two relegations under Ashley's ownership, and the 14 years of the Sports Direct tycoon's rule was a thankless period in the club's decorated history.

7th October 2021 was the day that changed an entire city's fortunes for the better. A Thursday afternoon that will live long in the collective memories of the Mags' faithful when the announcement was made that the tyrannical regime of Ashley had handed over the keys to the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, and to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Amanda Staveley.

Freed from the shackles of economic restriction, and financially liberated by the bottomless pools of wealth at PIF's disposal, things were looking up on Tyneside. The Geordie nation was simply relieved that the dark days were over and the significant investment into their cherished football club meant that the future was bright, and the owner's lofty ambitions were aligned with that of the fanbase.

Almost two years on from the day thousands gathered at the steps of St James' Park in celebration, the Saudi-backed project at Newcastle is in full-swing and the club looks totally unrecognisable from the one inherited in October 2021.

Signing superstars like Sandro Tonali for £55 million are proof of the delivery of promises made, and with that has come a monumental squad overhaul, leaving the current starting XI unidentifiable to that of the team assumed upon their takeover. Let's take a look at Newcastle's final XI before PIF's acquisition of the club and where those players are now.

Karl Darlow

Darlow spent the best part of a decade on Tyneside, having been brought in from Nottingham Forest in 2014. Spending most of his time at the club warming the bench as second choice goalkeeper, behind the likes of Martin Dubravka and Tim Krul, the 32-year-old finally moved on to Leeds United in the 2023 summer transfer window.

Javier Manquillo

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 03: Javi Manquillo of Newcastle United in action during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Signing for the club in 2017, the Spanish right-back had been sporting the red and white stripes of rivals Sunderland during the preceding year.

Having made the North East his home from 2016 onwards, the former Liverpool and Atletico Madrid player could well be on his way out of the club this summer, with Newcastle reportedly in hot pursuit of Tino Livramento who will be able to provide cover and competition for Kieran Trippier.

Federico Fernandez

Captaining the Newcastle side in their 2-1 defeat away at Molineux was Argentinian centre-half, Federico Fernandez. The 34-year-old left Eddie Howe's side at the end of the 2022 summer transfer window to join up with La Liga outfit, Elche. The player spent six months in Spain's top-flight before heading to Qatari first-division side, Al-Duhail. The 6'2 defender is now without a club.

Ciaran Clark

Joining up with then-manager, Rafa Benitez in 2016, the Ireland international was another longstanding member of the Magpies' squad. Spending a season on-loan at promotion-clinching Sheffield United, the centre-back returned to Newcastle and was subsequently released following the expiration of his contract, and is currently without a club.

Matt Ritchie

Matt Ritchie has proven to be a dependable servant during his eight-year stay at Newcastle. Now 33, the versatile midfielder recently signed a one-year contract extension, keeping him at St James' Park until next summer, with the player set to eclipse the 200 appearances mark.

Sean Longstaff

The only born-and-bred Geordie that has remained a first-team regular is, of course, Sean Longstaff. Many anticipated the central midfield Newcastle academy graduate would simply be incapable of contending with some of the talent brought in over the last 18 months, however, the 25-year-old has dramatically improved, and as such played on 41 occasions last term.

Miguel Almiron

Jack Grealish's sniggering comments at the end of the 2021-22 season in regard to the player Newcastle fans refer to affectionately as "Miggy" may have been the best thing to happen to the right-winger.

The Paraguayan was seemingly rejuvenated and galvanised by the comments made by the England international following an astounding campaign of 15 G/A involvements, with the forward-thinking player rewarded for his efforts with a new three-year contract extension.

Isaac Hayden

Central defensive midfielder, Isaac Hayden spent the year out on loan at Norwich last term, and hasn't played competitively for the Magpies since December 2021.

The 28-year-old has been given the green light to seek other opportunities elsewhere, and isn't a part of Howe's future plans with the manager confirming Newcastle are looking to cash-in on Hayden.

Joe Willock

Claiming in a recent interview that moving from Arsenal to Newcastle had turned him into a man, it is safe to say Joe Willock has loved his experience in the North East, and that has certainly translated on the pitch last season, playing 35 times and registering nine G/A contributions.

The 23-year-old will be seeking to push-on further in terms of development next season, and with time and confidence on his side he could very well achieve that.

Joelinton

A fan-favourite, the big Brazilian looks like a player reborn under Eddie Howe in that new midfield role, and looks set to complete the ultra-competitive midfield three of Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes next season. During this spell under Steve Bruce, the Brazil international looked lost and devoid of confidence out on the left, and in retrospect was just playing out of position.

Allan Saint-Maximin

The name Allan Saint-Maximin will be inscribed on the walls of Geordie folklore alongside the likes of Faustino Asprilla and David Ginola for combining likeable charisma with outrageous skill. The Frenchman made an emotional farewell during the 2023 summer transfer window, joining Saudi Arabian side, Al Ahli after four years with the club.