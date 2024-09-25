Newcastle United have already started their plans for the future of Anthony Gordon, according to Fabrizio Romano - with the Italian journalist stating that whilst the club aren't imminently bothered about securing a contract for the former Everton winger, it is something on their agenda with the future in mind.

Gordon signed for the Magpies in January 2023, helping them to qualify for the Champions League with a spate of substitute appearances in his first half-campaign at the club before taking the left-wing role into his own in his first full season on Tyneside. Harvey Barnes' injury meant that he had almost a full season of being able to nail down a starting spot and that paid dividends, with Newcastle finishing seventh thanks to Gordon's efforts - and their drop-off from a fourth-placed finish earlier in the campaign was certainly through no fault of his own. And Romano states that the club could look to offer him a new deal in the future, despite any deal not being imminent - in a bid to keep one of their star men for the 'project' at St. James' Park.

Romano: New Gordon Newcastle Contract 'Planned'

The winger could prolong his stay at St. James' Park

Reports earlier in the summer stated that there were a few fears over Gordon's immediate future, with the £45million-Everton star having been linked with a return to Merseyside to join Liverpool back in June, when the Magpies were dogged with PSR fears.

Anthony Gordon's Premier League statistics - Newcastle squad ranking, 23/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 35 =3rd Assists 10 =1st Goals 11 2nd Yellow Cards 10 1st Shots Per Game 2.3 2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.5 2nd

That never materialised thanks to the sales of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh to Nottingham Forest and Brighton respectively, and now Newcastle will be keen to tie him down to a new long-term deal. Romano states that a move could be made soon, as he wrote in his Daily Briefing:

"Newcastle already started planning for Anthony Gordon's new deal in June, when they turned down various approaches for him. "It's not something imminent and not something happening today but it is something that the Magpies plan to do in the future as the player is considered an important part of their project."

Anthony Gordon Will Improve in the Future

The winger has only just got started at Newcastle

11 goals and 10 assists in just 35 Premier League games last season marked Gordon's breakthrough in the top-flight, including goals at home against all the 'Big Six' in Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United when Newcastle needed him the most - and alongside Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes, he's certainly become one of the most important players for Eddie Howe.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gordon has 20 Premier League goals

That resulted in an England call-up for EURO 2024, in which Gordon featured in friendlies against Brazil and Belgium prior to the tournament - and with such an increased stature in the game over the past year, he and the Magpies have both benefited immensely from his development - which has led to Gordon being called 'special'.

Gordon's pace, trickery and work-rate make him the ideal winger for Howe and, at the age of just 23, he is only going to get better with an increased physicality and experience of the league, becoming more and more clinical as time goes on - especially if Newcastle transfer chiefs open the chequebook next summer to sign some top players.

