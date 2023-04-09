Newcastle United are planning to sign James Maddison this summer regardless of who Leicester City's manager is, journalist Pete O'Rourke has informed GIVEMESPORT.

O'Rourke is also expecting the attacking midfielder's price tag to go down should his side be relegated at the end of the season.

Newcastle transfer news — James Maddison

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that he thinks Maddison wants to test himself at a higher level.

The challenge could come in the form of playing for Newcastle, one club who are said to be interested in the 26-year-old.

According to Football Insider, the Magpies are actually in pole position to sign Maddison this summer.

Elsewhere, a report from The Telegraph claims that the Englishman could cost around £50m in the next transfer window.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about James Maddison and Newcastle?

O'Rourke doesn't think the sacking of Brendan Rodgers will impact Newcastle's pursuit of Maddison in any way.

When asked if the Northern Irishman's exit could give the Magpies' chances of landing the player a boost, the journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "I don't think it necessarily will have boosted it. I think Newcastle are planning to try and sign James Maddison whoever the manager is at Leicester.

"Obviously, if Leicester go down, it boosts their chances of getting James Maddison. I don't think Leicester will be able to keep hold of the England international if they do suffer relegation, and his price tag might drop as well as a result."

Who else is interested in James Maddison?

If Newcastle want to sign Maddison in the summer, it looks like they could have to beat a couple of Premier League heavyweights to his signature.

According to 90min, Liverpool and Tottenham have informed James Maddison's representatives that they're keen on snapping up the England international.

Usually, both clubs would have the advantage over Newcastle and that may very well still be the case. However, the Magpies should still have a great chance of landing Maddison in the next transfer window.

Eddie Howe's side are on course to qualify for the Champions League next season, something which Liverpool and Tottenham could miss out on.

Of course, the same applies to Newcastle. There are still a lot of games left to play, so things could quickly change. However, they're in great form right now after thrashing West Ham and beating Manchester United.

All in all, Champions League football could be the difference between signing Maddison or not.