Newcastle have signed Tino Livramento from Southampton for an initial £32m. The 20-year-old has huge potential and has been desperately unlucky with injuries.

An ACL injury in April 2022 ended a breakout 2021/22 and as a result Livramento wasn't able to stop Saints going down last campaign.

Livramento will get quite a bit of game time at Newcastle, and is keen to learn from Kieran Trippier. The advantage Eddie Howe has is both players can also switch sides and play on the left.

Livramento hasn't been a left-back too often in his career, but is nonetheless comfortable there.

Dan Burn's starting spot is not guaranteed, and the fact both Livramento and Trippier can move to the left side gives Howe plenty of options in the absence to date of another specialist left-back. Newcastle did also consider Lewis Hall, but he's set to join Crystal Palace on loan from Chelsea.

Livramento's move to Newcastle is also good news for Chelsea, who have a sell-on clause of over 40% on any profit Southampton make.

Neymar to Newcastle?

Newcastle have no plans to try and sign Neymar, despite some links.

Neymar has also denied he has asked to leave PSG. But there is no doubt PSG would sell for the right price. It's going to take at least £45m. This is a little cheaper than PSG first anticipated, but they would be happy if the right offer came in to get Neymar off the wage bill. There has been previous interest from Saudi club Al-Hilal, but Neymar for now wants to stay in Europe.

Neymar's wages would also be problematic for Newcastle. They don't want to break their wage structure just yet and these types of marquee signings would require them to do so.

It's true, PIF would love a global superstar (who wouldn't?!). But first Newcastle need to show they can qualify for Europe season-on-season, and then with improved finances the model (and thus wage bill) will change.

Howe also has to be convinced any big name is a fit and will have a major say. He is very chemistry conscious.

Plans for Elliot Anderson

Young Newcastle midfielder Elliot Anderson is a big part of Howe's plans this season. He made 22 Premier League appearances last campaign and can expect more minutes and to surpass his three starts.

Anderson looked fit and focused during pre-season, much like another promising talent, Lewis Miley. Both players really showcased their potential during Newcastle's pre-season tour of America.

Newcastle were clear to several Championship clubs that they didn't want to loan Anderson out this season. Luton and Everton have also tracked Anderson, but he is not for sale.

It will be an incredible moment for Anderson when he makes his Champions League debut, and quite a rise given he was playing in League Two with Bristol Rovers on loan in 2021/22.