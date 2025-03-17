Isaac Hayden called Joelinton 'the best player on the park' in Newcastle United's historic 2-1 win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final. A Magpies masterclass saw them take home a domestic trophy to their deserved fanbase for the first time in 70 years.

Eddie Howe's men were well worth their victory, courtesy of Dan Burn's bullet header (45') and Alexander Isak's superb strike (52'). Federico Chiesa had given them a scare late on (90+4'), but black and white ribbons were attached to the League Cup on a glorious day for the Tyneside giants.

The midfield battle was a massive reason behind Newcastle's win; they had control in the middle of the park. Bruno Guimaraes was exemplary with his playmaking abilities on display, while Sandro Tonali, whose fans' 'Ole Ole Ole' chant was heard throughout the streets of London, helped keep things neat and tidy. But Joelinton was the Magpies' workhorse, putting in a Herculean display to help his side claim the trophy.

Hayden: Joelinton 'Had Everything' in Carabao Cup Final Triumph

Newcastle midfielder's transformation has been remarkable under Eddie Howe