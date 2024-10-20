An indifferent start to the new Premier League season for Newcastle United continued this afternoon with a disappointing 1-0 defeat at home to Brighton, and the performance of Tino Livramento has been pinpointed as a particular area of concern for the Magpies.

It has now been three years since Newcastle were taken over by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, and all they have to show for it is a Carabao Cup final defeat and one brief stint in the Champions League. Eddie Howe's side will need to improve and find some consistency soon, or they may face yet another season of frustration. With their latest loss against Brighton, the North East outfit sit in eighth place in the table, with just 12 points from eight games.

Livramento has been standing in for the injured Kieran Trippier at right-back this season, and even earned his first call-up to the England squad during the recent international break. But, his statistics this term tell a story of a player struggling, and it may not be long before he loses his place in Howe's line-up.

Livramento Lacks Conviction

Local media lament Tino's role in Brighton defeat

Newcastle found themselves undone by a first-half Danny Welbeck goal, as the Brighton man continued his impressive goalscoring run to five goals in eight league games this season.

However, Livramento has been blamed for the Seagulls' goal, with the match report from the Shields Gazette offering a scathing review of the 21-year-old's contribution at St. James' Park.

Livramento received a rating of 5 out of 10 for his performance today, and the publication wrote: "Weak for the opening goal as he didn't do enough to stop Danny Welbeck from opening the scoring. Got forward well down the right but lacked conviction defensively."

Statistics Look Bad for Livramento

The numbers behind his performance don't paint a pretty picture

A deeper dive into Livramento's numbers for the day underpins how poor the young defender was against Brighton. According to data from SofaScore, Livramento was the lowest-rated player on the pitch, with a score of 6.5 out of 10.

He made one error leading to a shot, and only managed to register one clearance and one interception all game. Livramento won just 40% of his ground duels and 33% of his aerial duels, and in total, he lost possession a whopping 18 times throughout the 90 minutes.

Livramento failed to find his target with two crosses, and only managed to succeed with one of his three long-range passes. However, his basic passing was fairly steady today. Livramento completed 45 of his 55 passes, to clock in an 82% passing accuracy rate.

Tino Livramento 2024/25 statistics Stat Total Appearances 9 Minutes played 499 Progressive passes per 90 1.28 Passing accuracy % 77.2 Tackles won per 90 1.45 Interceptions per 90 1.09

Still, the youngster's struggles against Brighton are symptomatic of his form of late, and there's no doubt that, when Trippier returns to full fitness, Livramento's place in the starting XI will be severely at risk.

