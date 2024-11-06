Newcastle United are keeping close tabs on West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen and could pursue a move for the 27-year-old next year, according to TEAMtalk.

The Magpies are reportedly considering reigniting their interest in the 12-cap England international, who was briefly linked with a move to St James’ Park in the summer transfer window.

Profit and sustainability concerns have limited Newcastle's activity in the market, but recruitment leaders are optimistic that new revenue sources and player sales will strengthen their financial position for 2025.

According to reports, luring Bowen away from West Ham will be very difficult – the 27-year-old is under contract at the London Stadium until 2030 and is one of their highest-paid players.

The Hammers are said to be demanding a ‘mammoth fee’ for his sale in 2025, after tying him down to fresh terms in October 2023.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: According to Capology, Bowen is the joint top-earner in the West Ham squad alongside Lucas Paqueta – both stars earn £150,000 per week.

Bowen, valued at £100m, has been West Ham’s top goal contributor under Julen Lopetegui this term, with three goals and two assists in the Premier League.

The 'special' 27-year-old has seemingly carried his impressive form from the previous season, when he netted 16 goals and registered six assists in his career-best year at the London Stadium.

According to TEAMtalk, there is no real desire from West Ham to sell their club captain mid-season, and Bowen himself does not want to tarnish his relationship with the London club, but Newcastle’s interest remains concrete.

The Magpies have been in search of a new right-sided winger for some time, as uncertainty still surrounds Miguel Almiron, who has attracted interest from MLS and the Saudi Pro League.

The Paraguayan is likely to depart in 2025, while Brentford star Bryan Mbuemo has reportedly been named as Newcastle’s ‘dream’ target to replace him.

Mbuemo has started the season in incredible form, netting eight goals in his first 10 appearances under Thomas Frank in the Premier League.

Jarrod Bowen's West Ham Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 10 Goals 3 Assists 2 Expected goals 1.8 Expected assisted goals 2.9 Minutes played 876

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-11-24.