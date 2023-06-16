Newcastle United are now eyeing up a 'double American raid' for Leeds United duo Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Both Adams and Aaronson were relegated from the Premier League with Leeds last season and have been linked with moves away from Elland Road this summer.

Newcastle United transfer news - Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson

Expected to be active in the summer transfer window, while also being restricted by how much they can spend because of FFP reasons, Newcastle are eyeing up a speculative double swoop for two relegated stars.

Adams and Aaronson were part of the Leeds side that suffered demotion from the top flight last season, with reports claiming the Magpies want both players to sign for the North-East outfit this summer.

According to Football League World, Eddie Howe is keen to rescue the duo from the Championship and offer them refuge at St. James' Park.

It's claimed Howe has stressed the need to bolster his squad with depth players ahead of what promises to be a gruelling first season back in the Champions League.

As such, picking up cheaper options from sides below them in the table could prove a beneficial strategy and transfer insider Jones has tipped Newcastle to press forward with a move for the pair.

What has Dean Jones said about Adams and Aaronson to Newcastle?

When asked about the chances of Newcastle signing the two USMNT internationals, Jones hinted they were exploring a move.

On the duo, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I wouldn't even rule out a double American raid from Newcastle because I think that there'll be some temptation to look at Brenden Aaronson. Tyler Adams definitely fits one of the midfielder roles that they're looking for as well.”

How much will Adams and Aaronson cost Newcastle?

It's just 12 months removed since Leeds themselves spent big on both Adams and Aaronson, with the Yorkshire-based outfit now hoping they can recoup a considerable chunk of the fee.

Adams, who joined from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, cost a reported £20 million, whereas Aaronson, whose arrival came from sister club Red Bull Salzburg, set Leeds back a further £25 million.

It took the combined figure for the two to a total of £45 million - a fee Leeds are now unlikely to be able to command from Newcastle for the pair's signature.

Instead, it's possible Newcastle could negotiate a cut-price deal for the duo, should Adams and Aaronson be interested in a move Tyneside.