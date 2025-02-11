Newcastle United are among the European clubs considering a summer move for Roma forward Paulo Dybala, according to Fichajes.

The Magpies, alongside Serie A side Como, are reportedly monitoring the 2022 World Cup winner’s situation at the Stadio Olimpico, where he is under contract until June 2026.

Fichajes claim Dybala has a €12m (£10m) release clause valid until the end of July, which has attracted interest from several clubs across Europe.

The Argentine forward could reportedly be ‘the perfect reinforcement’ for Eddie Howe’s frontline next season and compensate for departures, with Manuel Almiron leaving for MLS in January.

Newcastle Targeting Paulo Dybala

Among clubs showing interest in the Argentine

According to Fichajes, Dybala is a tempting target for multiple European clubs, and his relatively low release clause has not gone unnoticed, with less than 18 months remaining on his Roma contract.

The 31-year-old, who earns £240,000 per week and whose signing would be 'mouthwatering', has been a regular for Giallorossi this season, scoring six goals and providing two assists in 21 Serie A appearances.

He was linked with a surprise January move to Turkish giants Galatasaray but stayed at Roma, where his contract was automatically extended to June 2026 after triggering an appearance-based clause.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dybala has registered six goal involvements in his last eight Serie A appearances for Roma.

Newcastle have endured a fairly quiet January transfer window and welcomed no new players to the first-team squad despite overseeing two departures.

The Magpies parted ways with Almiron, who returned to Atlanta United after six years at St James’ Park, while Lloyd Kelly joined Juventus on deadline day.

The 26-year-old defender moved to the Serie A club on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy for £20m.

Paulo Dybala's Roma Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 21 Goals 6 Assists 2 Expected goals 6.2 Goal-creating actions 7 Minutes played 1,287

