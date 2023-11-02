Highlights Newcastle United's well-drilled performance against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup has gone viral and rubbed salt into the wounds of the Red Devils' recent struggles.

The defeat to Newcastle further puts Erik ten Hag's position as the manager of Manchester United in jeopardy, with rumors of potential replacements already circulating.

Newcastle United's official Twitter account taunted their opponents with a tweet mocking the empty seats at Old Trafford, adding insult to injury for Manchester United fans.

A tweet from Newcastle United’s official account has gone viral as Eddie Howe’s well-drilled outfit put Manchester United to the sword in their Carabao Cup encounter on Wednesday night – and boy, does it rub salt into the wounds. Just three days after their 3-0 derby day humbling against Manchester City, Erik ten Hag’s side were dumped out of Carabao Cup in the same fashion, despite hopes they would be able to retain the trophy after dismissing Newcastle in the final in the 2022/23 campaign.

After a terrible start which sees them lie 8th in the Premier League table, the Red Devils continued their worrying trend as they trailed 1-0 within 28 minutes as substitute Miguel Almiron smartly slotted one past Andre Onana, who has been in a bit of a 'crisis' since moving to the Premier League for £47.2m. Former Chelsea ace Lewis Hall then doubled their lead nine minutes from the interval as the 7,000-strong travelling support were sent into elation.

Ten Hag’s players were – as expected – booed off at half-time. Matters turned from bad to worse, however, as the Toon weathered the storm with Joe Willock popping up with their third strike of the evening on the hour mark. With progression into the cup competition’s quarter-final stages evidently out of reach, many of the home faithful were spotted upping and leaving in the remaining half an hour, much to the delight of Newcastle supporters in attendance.

Of course, another loss under the belt means that Ten Hag’s position at the helm of the 20-time English champions is under further pressure – so much so that GIVEMESPORT have named five managers that could replace the former Ajax boss should his time come. And while former Manchester United defender-turned-pundit Gary Neville has admitted that the Dutchman will get the sack, there are worries that an outlay of £15m - of which the club would struggle to pay - would be needed to give him the boot. Alas, after the 3-0 defeat to Newcastle, Ten Hag came out to apologise to the home fans and state that he takes responsibility for the substandard display.

“We know this is not good enough. We have to take responsibility for it, I have to take responsibility for it. We don't give the performance, so I feel sorry for the fans. It is below our standards, and we have to put it right. “We have to recover from it, but we have to quickly recover - Saturday is the next game [against Fulham], and we have to raise our standards. This is not good enough.”

Newcastle United’s taunting tweet goes viral

As much fun as Howe’s high-flyers were having on the turf, the admin behind their official X (formerly Twitter) account was enjoying himself just as much. As Manchester United fans began to vacate their seats and head for the exit doors at Old Trafford, it was announced that the attendance for the clash was around the 72,000 mark. However, sections of the iconic stomping ground - ranked 7th in the best stadiums in the world - were evidently empty, as seen by fan-footage below.

So, taking that into account, the admin of the visiting club put out a brutal tweet taking a sly dig at their opponents. Mocking the announcement, they simply tweeted: "Tonight's attendance at Old Trafford is 72,000. Slightly less now."

It’s clear that the Tyneside boys arrived in Stretford with vengeance in order to get one up on Manchester United for last term’s final defeat at Wembley. Though, as if getting embarrassed at your own stomping ground wasn’t enough, this tweet was the nail in the coffin, and it perfectly encapsulates the feeling among the Red Devils fanbase as things stand – and not only because of their worrying ownership problem, which seems never-ending.

The only silver lining from United's elimination is that they can focus on recovering in the league now. Manchester United have London outfit Fulham next on their agenda as they look to break into the sacred European spots available in the Premier League, though their recent results and performances have left much to be desired from a squad worth €882.3m, despite spending €1bn amalgamating their flailing squad, per Transfermarkt values.