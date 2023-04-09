Newcastle United’s solidity at the back has come as a shock but is a testament to the coaching from Eddie Howe, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Howe's third-placed side have come on leaps and bounds since last season as him and his staff have coached the defence on how to run a tight ship, as they currently hold the best defensive record in the league.

Newcastle United news

Ahead of their clash with Brentford, Thomas Frank lavished full praise on their defensive exploits, saying: “They [Newcastle] deserve huge praise for the way they defend. They are clear in what they want.

“They have a very well-drilled and well-picked back five, including Nick Pope.”

Newcastle are gaining quite a reputation for their impressive defensive work, which can be attributed to the work of former Bournemouth boss Howe.

Their defensive record this term has only been bettered by three teams across all five leagues with those teams being Lazio, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, according to FBref.

So, it’s fair to say that Newcastle are in esteemed company.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Newcastle’s defence?

Taylor reflected on Howe’s time at Bournemouth and although he’s shocked at how well Newcastle’s defence has performed, he says it’s largely down to the manager’s coaching ability.

Asked by GIVEMESPORT about how well the likes of £165k-a-week trio Dan Burn, Sven Botman and Fabian Schar have done, he said: “To be honest, I’m shocked at how well they’ve done and, again, I think that’s a testament to you know, the coaching. Eddie Howe, we’ve always known he’s been a good coach.

“His record at Bournemouth, although he got relegated in the end, was unbelievable. Some of the players that improved under him, and I think that’s the key.”

How well have Newcastle’s defence performed this season?

Newcastle’s defence boasts the best record in terms of goals conceded this season in the Premier League, conceding just 21 in 28 games, according to Fotmob.

Nick Pope has kept 13 clean sheets this season, which puts him joint-top of all Premier League goalkeepers with David de Gea, and Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale just one behind on 12, according to the same website.

Their primary mission for the remainder of this term is to end up with Champions League qualification, and if they do it’ll mark a return to Europe’s top-tier club competition after 19 years out.

If Newcastle manage to clinch European football, the supporters will have their defence to thank for the progression they’ve witnessed this campaign.

As the Magpies look to secure top four this season it will be integral for them to keep their hands on Eddie Howe, who is one of the best young coaches about.