Newcastle United's rapid rise up the league has seen the club go from relegation candidates to European regulars under Eddie Howe and their new ownership - and the club could be set to improve off the pitch with reports suggesting that plans are afoot to increase the capacity of St. James' Park.

Their takeover in October 2022 occurred when the Magpies were in the bottom three of the Premier League, though the signings of Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier amongst others were masterstrokes and come the end of the season, Newcastle had lost just five games since Christmas. That form has continued since, and despite a dip in form this campaign compared to last season's top-four finish, the Magpies are in the driving seat to qualify for the Europa League.

Relegation worries are now lightyears away, and over the coming years, they will look to establish themselves as one of the top teams in English football, both on and off the pitch. And that has been expedited with the Telegraph reporting that the club will be looking to expand St. James' Park after conducting a six-month survey on how to expand the famous stadium in years to come.

Newcastle: St. James' Park Expansion Latest

The Magpies are looking to expand their home ground

The report states that Newcastle are set to move ahead in their bid to expand St. James’ Park, with the club completing a “feasibility study” to modernise their ground and go toe-to-toe with some of the biggest clubs in the country in a capacity sense.

There is much work to be done before any expansion gets the nod, and the blueprints will not be made public for the foreseeable future - though the Telegraph state that the Magpies will be confirmed as building upon their St. James’ home that dominates Newcastle city centre. The feasibility study has gone on for half a year, with a 60,000-plus capacity design being conjured up by architects alongside facilities being modernised within the stadium.

The development will cost a huge amount of money, and the Telegraph has described it as “one of the most ambitious stadium rebuilds in the nation” - though the club will have to extend their lease with Newcastle city council.

One sticking point is the lease the club possess is currently at 70 years, though the club's owner will look to increase that if they are to pump millions into the project. If they get the go-ahead, current owners Saudi PIF will ensure their long-term return on the investment - as opposed to the two other redevelopment sites that were touted; one at the MetroBank in Gateshead, and the other being a new stadium built directly behind St. James' on Leazes Park.

Newcastle's Plans Will Set The Club Up For the Future

Newcastle need to match other clubs to hit their goals

St. James' Park is currently the seventh-largest stadium in the country, being beaten by Old Trafford, the London Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Emirates Stadium, Etihad Stadium and Anfield - though a 60,000+ capacity would only lift them above the Etihad due to regeneration at Anfield.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Newcastle last expanded their stadium in 1998.

Having a bid stadium is not entirely relative to success, but with more fans roaring on one of the best-supported teams in the country, it will make persuading players to join the club much easier - and so it is an ideal route to take to ensure the future of the club.

